Business name: HomeTown Market
Address: 300 S. Main Street, Veedersburg, IN
Phone Number: 765-294-2524
Owner: R.D. Manning
Opening date: July 20, 2017
Hours: Sun through Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
What does your business do?
Sell fresh meat, groceries and homemade lunch specials.
What was the reason for starting your business?
The Food Basket had been closed for a couple of years and the community really missed and needed a grocery store.
What is the best thing about being located in Veedersburg, IN?
Getting people in the store to see how unique of a store we are and how competitive our prices can be!
What is the biggest challenge?
It’s been pretty consistent in being busy, but any holiday and gets very busy.
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Probably our meat is most popular.
What is then less popular thing you sell?
I don’t know.
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
Seeing all of the customers mostly people we’ve known all of our lives and mostly happy faces.
What is the best thing about having your own business?
The best thing is not having a boss, but owning your own business is very challenging, especially nowadays.
What is the biggest downside?
Trying to find people to work. We have wonderful employees but if any leave for health reasons or going back to school it is very difficult to replace that opening.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
That because we are a small town and independently owned that automatically our prices are high but they are not.Sometimes we are a dime off some box store prices.
How to would your business philosophy?
To keep clean well-stocked store with great employees and wonderful customers.
When it comes time to retire, is there a family member who would be willing to take over for you?
No, but neither RD nor I are close to retirement.
How has your business changed over the years?
With online groceries now, Amazon shopping and pull up to the big box stores and they have your groceries ready, it makes it very hard for a small town grocery to be able to compete with that!
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Do all the research you can, prepare to put in long hours and lots of late nights.