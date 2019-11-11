Business name: FootPrint Memories
Address: 700 W Van Buren St
Phone number: 217-799-9950
Website: footprintmemories.net
Owner: Trisha Beene
Opening date: Sept. 2019
Hours: Vary
What does this business do?
Plans and organizes both formal and casual events or parties such as, birthday’s, wedding’s, conference’s, holiday’s, etc.
What was the reason for starting this business?
To bring a new business to my community that is catching on very quickly in society today.
What is the best thing about being located in (city/county)?
I am located in a central area where I can service at least five states right now.
What is the biggest challenge?
Anxiety of getting through my first couple jobs
When is your busiest time of the year?
I’m not sure yet
What is the most popular thing you sell/service you provide?
Not sure yet
What is a less popular thing/service you would recommend?
n/a
What is the thing you most like to do as part of your business?
I like the hustle and always going it’s a rush
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
I make my own hours and pay
What is the biggest downside?
You hear a lot of complaining and there’s no one to send them to
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
n/a
How would you describe your business philosophy?
The early bird gets the worm
When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you?
Not sure yet
How has your business changed over the years?
n/a
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Be prepared, it’s a lot of work, time and sacrifice.