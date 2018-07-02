Business Name: Blue Elephant
Address: 200 N. Monroe St. Williamsport
Owner: Jack and Denise Jenkins
Website: Williamsportblueelephant.com
Opening Date: 1996
What does this business do?
We gather vintage treasures and retro peices and bits and pieces of salvage
What is the best thing about being located in Williamsport?
Williamsport is a sweet little community and we are in a decent location. There are kind and decent and fun people so that’s a blessing.
What is the biggest challenge?
Keeping up with changing business trends and escalating expenses
What is the most popular item you sell?
We sell junk, of course. It all changes all the time.
What is something less popular that you would recommend?
Salvage, lumber and windows.
What is the best thing about owning your own business?
Being involved with the local community.
What is the biggest downside to owning your own business?
The investment of blood, sweat, tears and labor however, that is a reward in itself.
What is the biggest misconception about your business?
Is that we became established easily, it takes a lot of time.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
To be recyclers. Local junk stores through the years were the first recyclers and kept things from going in landfills.
When retirement comes, is there a family member to take over?
Possibly, we’re a long way from that though.
How has your business changed over time?
We have evolved as business changes have come up and our hours change over time. They are currently Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What advice would you give to someone wanting to start a business?
Plan on investing a lot of time and a lot of funds. Always plan on being flexible because that to me is business survival.