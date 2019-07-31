Business Name: Birkey’s Farm Store
Address: 954 E St Rd 28 Williamsport, IN 47993
Phone Number: 765-762-6153
Website: www.birkeys.com
Owners: Ron Birkey, Jeff Hedge, Mike Hedge, Mike Carley, Dusty Foster, Brady Foster
Opening Date: 1983
Hours: 7:30-5 M-F 7:30-Noon Saturday + In-Season Extended Hours
1. What does this business do?
Sell and Service Agriculture Equipment
2. What was the reason for starting the business?
Previous owner closed the business in 1982, and Birkey’s opened a store here in 1983
3. What is the best thing about being located in Williamsport?
The best thing about being in Warren County is the people that live and work in agriculture in the community have very kind hearts.
4. What is the biggest challenge?
There are many influencers in the Ag economy that have an effect on it. Weather, Oil, Interest rates, Strength of Dollar, Government, etc. We cannot control any of these.
5. When is your busiest time of year?
Our busiest time of the year is the fall from September to November when crops are getting harvested. It is a very important time for our customers to get the crops in on time to complete a successful year.
6. What is the most popular thing you sell or service?
The most popular item we sell is our CMI Program. It allows customers to take advantage of downtime maintenance and sustain year round benefits with more uptime and discounts on repairs made in season.
7. What is a less popular thing or service you would recommend?
The less popular item we sell is a Bestway sprayer for a UTV. It fits in about any Utility Vehicle and has a 12’ boom, electric pump, and wand to spot spray with.
8. What is the thing you most like to do as a part of your business?
The part of the business I like the most is getting to know customers, their unique operations, and their history. Agriculture is a normally a generational career. Many of our fathers and grandfathers held the same profession.
9.What is the best thing about owning your own business?
I really enjoy working with the team here in Williamsport. My Co-workers are some of the hardest working people I know. I like to see them accomplish tasks and learn. They live in the community, they are a part of our ag economy. When customer’s call for a specific employee, it shows trust, I like it when our customer’s trust us.
10.What is the biggest downside?
The biggest downside is all the factors mentioned above that are unable to be controlled. We just have to do what we can to the best of our ability and hope everything else comes out in the end.
11. What is the biggest misconception about your business?
The biggest misconception about agriculture, for someone with little exposure to it, is that it is simple. There are many ways to be successful and all the paths are different. There are so many complex areas to agriculture and there are no manuals on how to do it right. Instinct has a lot to do with Agriculture. Farmers have it, they just know the land and the crops they grow. They make adjustments on the fly with instinct. Most businesses in agriculture are this way. They have many moving parts and trying to get all the parts to work together are tough.
12.How would you describe your business philosophy?
Birkey’s business philosophy is to try and make our customers successful, to bring them products that will provide a better return on their operation. Whether it be a lawn mower or a tractor.
13. When it comes time to retire is there a family member who will be taking over for you? I am not sure at this point, but I am not ready to retire, so there is a lot of time to sort this out.
14. How has your business changed over the years?
Technology has changed our business tremendously. From Newspaper advertising and CB radios, to internet, email, and cell phones. We are releasing our first combines with automation for crop settings for use this fall. Technology is moving fast into Agriculture. There is so much technology out there, the industry is trying to find the best use for it.
15. What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Some advice I would give to someone thinking about starting their own business is to look at yourself as an employee, not an owner. You have to be willing to do what is necessary to be successful. Setting budgets and working towards them will help you get a good grasp on how to be successful.