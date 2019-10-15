Business Name: AccuBurn Inc.
Address: 304 West Washington Street, Williamsport, IN 47993
Vice President: Steven Smith
Opening Date: 1996
Phone: 765-762-1100
Website/social media: www.accuburninc.com
Hours: 8:00am-5:00p
What does your business do?
AccuBurn’s primary manufacturing process involves cutting plate steel into various shapes for machinery and equipment used in construction, automotive, agricultural, medical, and other industries. We also offer additional value-added services such as forming, shot blasting, and fabrication to meet the ever-growing and changing needs of our customers.
What was the reason for opening?
The founder and President of AccuBurn, Marcus McGowen, saw a demand for a high quality cutting facility to meet the needs of other manufacturers and businesses in this area.
What is the biggest challenge?
AccuBurn’s unique process flow and company culture create a distinctive atmosphere where consistent employee participation is vital. Our biggest challenge is finding and retaining qualified candidates whose employment aspirations are a good fit for our manufacturing requirements.
When is the busiest time of year?
Historically we have seen noticeable increases during the second and third quarters. However, the economy is more unpredictable in recent years, and growth can occur through a number of channels.
What is the most popular thing you sell and service?
AccuBurn’s laser cutting equipment creates clean, burr-free cuts while holding tight tolerances and is a customer favorite for parts made from thinner materials. A vast understanding of the science of metallurgy allows us to offer guidance and support on every project, from the quoting phase to delivery of the finished product.
What is the less popular item?
Unlike a retail/resale business, AccuBurn manufactures to customer specifications upon order.
What is the thing you like most?
Constant evolution—every change is viewed as a challenge and an opportunity to adapt and improve for the benefit of our employees, customers, suppliers, and the community as a whole.
What is the biggest misconception of your business?
Contrary to the dingy, grimy, grueling manufacturing establishments of yesteryear, AccuBurn’s 75,000-square- foot facility is bright, clean, and highly organized, with an intense focus on safety and quality.
How would you describe your business philosophy?
AccuBurn values integrity and professionalism. We encourage involvement, accountability, initiative, and unity—working together for excellence and ultimately for results.
How has your business changed?
Expansion. Expansion. Expansion. New and more versatile equipment, building construction, and capabilities. Increased employee base with enhanced benefits and individual development opportunities. Improved customer diversification and stronger supplier relationships.
What advice would you give someone thinking about starting a business?
Research your available market potential to determine if it’s a viable enterprise. Develop a strong but flexible business plan that reflects your vision as well as your opportunities. Surround yourself with good people. Learn from your past. Maintain high standards in everything you do. Be honest in your business dealings and relationships.