The Covington Community Community Foundation is pleased to award $$6,665 to the Covington High School Volleyball Program.
Trent McCormick, Athletic Director of Covington High School (CHS) says, “The volley nets and standards (poles) in the Covington High School Multi-Purpose gymnasium and in the Covington Middle School (CMS) historic gymnasium have fallen in disrepair and are long overdue for replacement. This project will entail a retrofit component of the adapter sleeves in the Multi-Purpose Room gymnasium floor holes to accommodate the new volleyball standards. When complete, this project will bring all three of our gymnasiums up to current, professional standards for our volleyball program.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “The Covington volleyball program services various age groups of young men and young ladies in our community for both practice and competition. There is an elementary league in September – October. There is a middle school club team that participates from January – April. During the school year the Physical Education Department will use the volleyball equipment for classes. Lastly, the volleyball equipment is used heavily by the Middle School and High school teams during the fall season (6th - 12th grades).
Donations to the Covington Athletic Department can be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to Covington Community Foundation, ATTN: CHS Athletic Department Fund, PO Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.