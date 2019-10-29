With the stepping down of Steve Eberly Ben Dispennett has become the interim head of the Warren County Local Economic Development Organization.
He’s worked with the group since July of last year.
He got attached because “I have an entrepreneurial spirit and enjoy assisting community, so LEDO this has proved to be a perfect fit. The organization seeks to foster improvements in business conditions, workforce development, and the attractions that today’s residents expect in their community,” he said.
He said he’s known Eberly from being raised in Pine Village and from interactions at Purdue University.
“He was well respected by colleagues there as being a person who was creative in problem solving and effectively building business relationships. Two years ago, I dropped by the economic development office and asked Steve what local groups could be assisted with the type of skills and experience that I have obtained while working at Purdue in various business operations. And of course, he suggested LEDO,” Dispennett said.
Since his involvement, he said, “From the small family business to the working at a large university, I have had great opportunities to improve business operations and add value to the end product. In 2014 I took over in leadership of a national facilities management user group. Membership was stagnate, attendance at national conference events were decreasing, and sponsors were pulling out. Over the next two years, I was able to help reengage the membership and its sponsors so that the organization and it is still active and growing today. In the community sense, I have seen accomplishments as my own family becomes engaged in local organizations and as I have gotten other people to become active in their community. However, I look forward to doing much more.”
He’s set goals for himself and the LEDO.
“Since this position is an interim role, my goals are more near term in nature. 1. Work with the board to determine how best to fill the executive director role 2. Provide continuity of leadership on current projects, like efforts to increase broadband internet coverage for the county. 3. Continue to respond to business leads and promote the county during this amazing period of economic growth in our state and country. “
Dispennet has been a long time resident of Warren County, having attended Pine Village Elementary school and Seeger High School in 1999. After graduating from the Krannert School of Business at Purdue University in 2003, he said he began full time management of his family’s custom cabinet shop that was located in Warren County.
He and his wife, Kaletra, bought their first house in Williamsport in 2008 and have raised their three boys in the town.
“We have enjoyed being a part of various community organizations such as 4-H, Bi-County soccer, and the Warren County football program.”