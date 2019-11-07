In October, the owners of the Delta Welding received recognition from ITW for the company’s outstanding performance in 2018.
The award recognizes Delta’s strength in all four companies of the portfolio: Miller Electric, Hobart, Bernard, and Tregaskiss, according to the news release.
Delta is one of only 19 companies that are considered a Blue Chip Distributor.
Rex and Holli Oteham started their company in 2000 out of their house and garage.
Today, the company is receiving awards from some of the most respected manufacturers in the business.