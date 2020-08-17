The Dan Patch Days committee has planned the annual parade, even though the community festival has been cancelled for this year.
The Oxford Lions Club of Indiana announced on social meeting at the parade will be at 2 p.m Sept. 13.
People are asked to social distance to watch the parade. Regional (non-emergency vehicle) entries will start with the veterans and lie up on East Enota Street and down Dan Patch Drive. Horses or other animals requiring cleanup will be at the end.
Emergency vehicles will line up on Willow Street directly across the Rommel Park entrance and lead the parade procession.
Line up can begin at 1:30 p.m. No registration is required. The parade rout will remain the same as it has always been.