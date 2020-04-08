Officials at Danville Area Community College have notified students that Commencement exercises have been postponed, for now, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the College has stated its intention to hold a complete ceremony later in the summer, whenever health officials deem large gatherings safe.
“Our students have worked hard to earn their degrees and certificates,” stated DACC President Stephen Nacco. “We want to celebrate their achievements. Fortunately, our students – unlike many of those at four-year universities – are mostly local and will still be in the area when we’re allowed to gather in groups again.”
The postponed ceremony doesn’t mean delayed degrees, though. It just means students will have their credentials in hand before the ceremony.
“As soon as grades come in at the end of the semester, we’ll process degrees and certificates earned as we always have,” said Timothy Morgan, Director of Admissions and Records and College Registrar. “One staff person can print degrees and certificates while maintaining social distancing.”
Graduates should receive their credentials by mail in early June, just as they would in a regular year. Also, the credential will be applied to their official transcript as soon as the Records office officially graduates them. Students with Incompletes will be handled on a case-by-case basis, though they are typically given 30 days to complete their coursework and roll the I into a grade.
Knowing that students have questions about the many changes to standard operating procedure necessitated by COVID-19, the College established a special information page, www.dacc.edu/coronavirus for regular updates.
With buildings closed due to the Governor’s stay-at-home order, DACC has made special phone accommodations for students to reach out to student services such as academic advising, financial aid, records, and billing. Those numbers can be found at the Student Communications Guide link on the Coronavirus page. The guide was also sent to all student email accounts.
Finally, when summer and fall class registration begins April 20 – three weeks after it was originally scheduled – it will be done over the phone rather than in person. Academic advisors have been using the extra time to ensure that they are ready and able to serve students over the phone with the same level of caring as they would in a traditional face-to-face format.
Students can call immediately to set a phone registration appointment with an academic advisor, and then keep that appointment, over the phone, just as they would in person. The number to call is 217-443-8750, or students may email Jessica at jaquino3@dacc.edu to make an advising appointment.
Also, due to COVID-19 limitations in the testing center, the ATI TEAS is not required to apply for Danville Area Community College’s Nursing Program for FALL 2020 entry. Students who have already taken the TEAS exam, will still receive points.
Nursing applications may be scanned and emailed to nursing@dacc.edu or mailed to the address listed on the application. All required material must be submitted together to be considered for admission. All required courses must be completed and unofficial grades provided.
Payment may be made by mail (check or money order) with application or by phone at 217-443-8767.
The applications for both Level I and Level II programs may be accessed at https://dacc.edu/depts/nursing
Under Nursing program tab, look for:
Level I applications: Level I Nursing Application
Level II (LPN-RN): Level II Application
The application deadline remains unchanged; 12 noon on May 22, 2020.
Questions may be directed to nursing@dacc.edu or 217-443-8553.