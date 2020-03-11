Cub Scout Pack 272 has collected items for deployed troops.
The leaders of the pack are Christine Hoagland and Audra Armstrong. The scouts have collected a few boxes and have sent them to the soldiers in need.
“We collected two large boxes of stuff and they just asked family members and friends for donations as well as the families donating themselves,” said Armstrong.
The goal is to get information out there for more donations can be collected from individuals and/or groups for the troops.
She said, “Recently, we were asked by my brother-in-law who is in the Army if our Scouts needed a service project. He said, due to the sudden and immediate nature of the recent deployment of thousands of troops, both from Fort Bragg and Vicenza, Italy, the Red Cross is in critical need of personal items for the soldiers.
“Most soldiers left with 12 to 24 hours notice, carrying only a single pack. The Red Cross is embedded directly with the troops and provide aid stations where soldiers can go to get items to meet their immediate needs. With the huge influx of soldiers, and donations for American troops waning in recent years, the Red Cross stations in many locations have literally nothing to offer to the soldiers.”
Others who would like to donate can do so by sending donations to: American Red Cross, Unit 31401 Box 66, APO AE 09630. Please feel free to include one’s name and a note of encouragement and support in the package.
Immediate needs for soldiers include: non-perishable snacks, wet wipes or baby wipes, travel size personal toiletries (shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, razors). There are a few items that don’t immediately come to mind when you think of soldier needs, but are also in very short supply: feminine hygiene products (pads and tampons), ponytail holders (black and brown only), and bobby pins, she said.
“The Scouts are always glad to do projects related to supporting our troops. Our Charter Organization is the Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288. They are involved in a lot of our activities and are very supportive of our Cub Scout Pack 272 and Boy Scout Troop 272. In the future, I could see our Pack choosing this again as a project.”