It was a disappointing, but not surprising, girls’ swimming sectional at Crawfordsville High School on Saturday as no local swimmers or divers were able to advance to the state meet.
Unlike other sports where there are regionals or semi-states, swimming goes straight from sectional to state (except for a diving regional) so the only way to advance is to win an event or meet a state-qualifying standard, meaning, for most swimmers in Indiana, it is win or see their season end.
As seems to happen every few years due to the sizes of the schools in the area, the seed times by the local swimmers were just shy enough of those belonging to the top seeds that it had been unlikely anyone would be able to pick up a win and advance.
The only Wabash River Conference athlete to move on was South Vermillion freshman Emily Myers who swam a 24.66 in the 50-yard freestyle and a 1:00.51 in the 100-yard butterfly.
Those wins qualify her for the February 14-15 meet at the Indiana University Natatorium where she will be a 29th seed (out of 32) in the 50 free and 32nd seed in the 100 fly.
Individual (non-relay) best finishes for each of the area schools that competed in the finals were:
Attica – 10th – Ella Peterson – 100 fly
BC – 4th – Annamarie Wilson – 200 IM, Faith Atkinson – 100 fly, Hannah Robson – 100 free
Covington – 13th – Ashlynn Livengood – Diving
FC – 3rd – Tyler Bowling – 200 free
Seeger – 5th – Avah Watson – 100 free
Despite the lack of qualifiers this year, area coaches were quick to point out that many of their swimmers and divers were young and that the future holds promise as those athletes grow older and get stronger.
Team scores: 1 – Southmont 332, 2 – Twin Lakes 328, 3 – Crawfordsville 263, 4 – Benton Central 252,
5t – North Montgomery & South Vermillion 221, 7 – Western Boone 194, 8 – Seeger 136,
9 – Fountain Central 130, 10 – Delphi 85, 11 – Attica 57, 12 – North Vermillion 22, 13 – Covington 4
Individual results (1st, BC & WRC only):
Diving: 1 – 1 – Gubera (WB) 378.85, 9 – Kyra Fellows (SV), 10 – Taylor Wilson (SV),
12 – Maddie Medley (FC), 13 – Ashlynn Livengood (Cov), 14 – Lydia Clark (A), 16 – Lexie Martin (FC)
50 free: 1 – Meyer (SV) 24.66, 5 – Faith Atkinson (BC), 7 – Avah Watson (S), 11 – Paityn Krout (FC),
12 – Amsley Harrell (BC), 14 – Kristen Stacy (BC), 17 – Maggie Mumaw (SV), 21 – Ashlea Chubb (SV),
22 – Libby Peterson (A), 25 – Alexis Griffin (FC), 27 – Sarah Shoaf (A), 28 – Abigail Clem (S),
29 – Erykah Lasley (C), 30 – Rachel Smith (A), 31 – Chloe Sheets (S), 32 – Kamryn Welty (NV),
33 – Cassidy Norman (FC)
100 free: 1 – Bannon (CRAW) 54.08, 4 – Hannah Robson (BC), 5 – Watson (S), 6 – Halle Richey (BC),
8 – Kadian Brown (SV), 10 – Emma Brasker (S), 11 – Leah Kirkpatrick (S), 12 – Mumaw (SV),
16 – A Chubb (SV), 17 – MaCenzie Petty (A), 22 – Emily Keeling (FC), 23 – Rylie Snedeker (BC),
25 – Shoaf (A), 28 – Marylee Muniz (FC), 29 – Griffin (FC), 31 – Brianna Bainbridge (A),
32 – Lasley (C), 33 – Sadie Dewlen (NV), 34 – Madison Pence (NV), 35 – Welty (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Meyer (SV) 1:00.51, 4 – Atkinson (BC), 5 – Krout (FC), 8 – Courtney Albertson (BC),
10 – Ella Peterson (A), 11 – MaKenzie Mackey SV), 14 – Saige Knosp (S), 15 – Kirkpatrick (S),
21 – Mattea Smith (SV), 23 – Amelia Nungester (NV)
100 back: 1 – Vogel (TL) 57.89, 4 – Brown (SV), 6 – Jaide Cooper (BC), 7 – Stacy (BC),
8 – Nadya Rahm (FC), 15 – E Brasker (S), 16 – Addyson Lindsey (SV), 19 – Halle Holder (BC),
20 – L Peterson (A), 23 – Petty (A), 24 – Kloey Mitton (S), 25 – Keeling (FC), 27 – Beckett (S),
28 – Suzanna Sexton (SV), 29 – Muniz (FC), 30 – Nungester (NV)
100 breast: 1 – Thompson (TL) 1:09.46, 5 – Sophia Redman (SV), 7 – Mya DeBruicker (BC),
12 – Whitney Wilson (S), 15 – Meghan Beyer (S), 16 – Courtney Miller (A), 17 – Kaylee Brasker (S),
19 – Rachel Chubb (SV), 21 – Madison Castongia (BC), 23 – Annabelle Redman (SV),
26 – Abby Pattengale (A), 28 – Katie Hurt (FC), 29 – Erin Sillery (FC), 30 – Dewlen (NV)
200 free: 1 – Steiber (WB) 2:00.79, 3 – Tyler Bowling (FC), 7 – Cooper (BC), 8 – Alison Amerman (SV),
12 – Erica Swank, 14 – Bea Cobb, 15 – Knosp (S), 16 – Berlyn Guminski (S), 23 – Lindsey (SV),
27 – Sydney Houmes (FC), 28 – Sarah Voges (SV), 29 – Snedeker (BC), 30 – Kirsten Goins (FC),
31 – Miller (A), 32 – Bainbridge (A), 33 – R Smith (A), 34 – Pence (NV), 35 – Rylee Williamson (NV)
200 IM: 1 – Vogel (TL) 2:11.75, 4 – Annemarie Wilson (BC), 7 – Rahm (FC), 12 – Beyer (S),
15 – Albertson (BC), 16 – Jude Hunter (S) , 17 – Mackey (SV), 18 – E Peterson (A),
21 – Sydney Ford (S), 22 – A Redman (SV), 24 – Pattengale (A), 25 – Sillery (FC),
26 – Williamson (NV). DQ: S Redman (SV)
500 free: 1 – Tyler (SMONT) 5:28.50, 6 – Bowling (FC), 7 – A Wilson (BC), 8 – Amerman (SV),
10 – Harrell (BC), 12 – Swank (S), 15 – Hunter (S), 19 – Macy Smith (S), 25 – Voges (SV),
26 – Houmes (FC)
200 FR: 1 – Southmont 1:42.28, 2 – SV (S Redman, Brown, Amerman, Meyer),
4 – BC (Stacy, Robson, Richey, Atkinson), 9 – Seeger (Swank Kirkpatrick, Beyer, Watson),
10 – FC (Krout, Houmes, Griffin, Bowling), 11 – Attica (L Peterson, Petty, Miller, E Peterson),
12 – NV (Williamson, Pence, Dewlen, Nungester)
200 MR: 1 – Twin Lakes 1:53.14, 2 – SV (Brown, S Redman, Meyer, Amerman),
5 – BC (Richey, DeBruicker, Atkinson, Robson), 8 – Attica (L Peterson, Miller, E Peterson, Petty),
9 – Seeger (E Brasker, K Brasker, Kirkpatrick, Hunter), 10 – FC (Keeling, Hurt, Muniz, Goins),
11 – NV (Pence, Nungester, Dewlen, Welty)
400 FR: 1 – Southmont 3:46.45, 4 – BC (Richey, Albertson, Cooper, Robson),
6 – Seeger (Swank, E Brasker, Beyer, Watson), 7 – FC (Krout, Griffin, Rahm, Bowling),
8 – SV (Mumaw, Lindsey, Voges, A Chubb), , 11 – Attica (Shoaf, R Smith, Clark, Bainbridge)