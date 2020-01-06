Covington faced Seeger in the boys’ title game of the Bi-County Holiday tournament and came away with a 71-33 victory to earn the team their fourth consecutive title and seventh in the past eight years.
The Trojans opened the game on a 10-0 run, getting points from Colton Brown, Logan Pinkerton and Caleb Ellmore.
Four and a half minutes passed before the Patriots scored, a trey from Jameson Sprague, but the Trojans followed with two baskets by Ellmore surrounding a three-pointer from Brown.
Elijah Green hit two late free throws for Seeger, but Covington led 17-5 after one period.
The first part of quarter number two saw the teams trading baskets with Jorden Gates, Garrett Drake and Owen Snedeker scoring for the Patriots while the Trojans got points from Ellmore and Pinkerton in the same four-minute span for a 28-11 total.
Seeger outscored Covington 7-6 in the final four minutes of the half as Snedeker hit a trey at the horn to make it 34-18 at the intermission.
Seeger opened the half with a three-pointer from Sprague and four minutes later they scored again with Logan McFatridge hitting a trey off a pass from Sprague, but in the meantime, the Trojans scored seven for a 41-24 score.
Covington added seven more points in the next two minutes before McFatridge hit a runner to make it 48-26.
The Trojans added basket by Logan Herzog off a pass from Pinkerton who also hit a free throw to make it 51-26 after three periods.
A 15-2 run for Covington opened the fourth quarter with Daniel Keller leading the way along with Pinkerton.
Snedeker, a freshman, ended the Patriot drought with a lay-up and Jarred Gates would later add a three-pointer while Covington closed out the game with their reserves on the floor for a 71-33 final.
John Collins, the Seeger head coach, said he liked how his team played their set offense, but that too often the good looks did not result in made baskets, but rather misses that created runouts for Covington that led to easy lay-ups on the other end.
“You can’t give them that many runouts and expect to win,” he explained. “They got a lot of points when we missed, but I think we played good defense when we had a chance to get set in the half court.”
Covington head coach Adam Ballard agreed that the runouts helped his team, saying he liked seeing his player move the ball in a hurry.
“We practice no-dribble play where the ball doesn’t tough the floor,” he explained. “So when we can get a turnover or rebound, we can beat the defense down the court.”
Ballard summed up the contest by saying, “I think this was the best game we’ve played all year. Maybe not the biggest win, but the best game we’ve played.”