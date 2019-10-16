The Covington United Methodist Women will have it annual fall luncheon and Bake Sale on Friday, November 1, 2019.
Serving will be from 11 A.m. to 1 p.m. local time in the church Fellowship Hall, 419 Washington Street, Covington.
The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, red jello salad, dessert, rolls and drinks.
Tickets are $7.50 for adults, $2.00 for children 6 to 12 in age, and no charge for children age 5 and under.
For advance tickets call the church at 765-793-2007; Fauneil, 765-793-3016, Peggy 765-775-6174, Ruth 765-230-6732 or
any UMW member. Tickets may also be purchased at the door the day of the luncheon.
Eat-in or carry-out. Meal delivery can be arranged when purchasing tickets. Drinks are not included with delivered meals.
Baked goods will be available for purchase at the food booth in Fellowship Hall.