The City of Covington, IN, is collecting new and gently used winter coats (adult and children sizes) for its annual coat give-away this fall.
“The community has always been very supportive of this program,” states Clerk-Treasurer Debby Gurley. “As before, we especially need children’s washable coats sizes infant through 16, and all sizes of coats for men and women.”
Coats may be brought to the City Building, 1329 Second Street, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm (EDT) weekdays. The city is also accepting monetary donations for the purchase of winter coats.
In addition, between September 3rd and September 21st, coats may be donated at these
Covington businesses during regular business hours:
• CentreBank, 315 Washington Street.
• County Market, 301 Third Street.
• Covington Public Library, 622 Fifth Street.
• Industrial Federal Credit Union, 413 East Washington Street.
• Old National Bank, 401 Washington Street.
• Vibrant Credit Union, 417 Liberty Street.
Coat distribution will take place October 1st of this year through January 31st, 2020, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm (EST) weekdays, at the City Building, while coat supplies last.
In 2018, the city distributed approximately 400 coats to area residents in need.
Additional information is available at (765) 793-3423.