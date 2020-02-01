The Covington Community School Corporation had its monthly meeting Jan. 13.
During the meeting, the board of trustees reorganized for the 2020 calendar year, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The board of finance officers were selected with Carolyn Lloyd serving as president and Jason Beck as secretary of the board. Board officers identified for 2020 are president, Carolyn Lloyd; vice president, Doug Hunter; secretary Jason Beck.
The board approved the following designations for the 2020 calendar year: corporation business manager, Trudie Dillon; corporation extra curricular treasurer, Jennifer Linville; and corporation legal counsel, Henthorn, Harris, Weliever.
In conjunction with the board of finance meeting, superintendent Kevin Smith reviewed the financial state of the corporation for those in attendance. Senate Enrolled Act 549 requires a school superintendent to provide a written financial analysis with the adopted fiscal indicators as the basis. Fiscal indicators recently released by the state of Indiana for the year 2018 were utilized for the analysis.
“Through a commitment to the fiscally responsible oversight process, the school corporation has maintained a positive financial position, allowing for investments in our people and facilities in order to best serve our children,” Smith said. “By far the largest concern the board and I have in the declining enrollment, which dropped in a year over year comparison by 14 students. We are very closely monitoring the trend seen over the past two to four years in this area.”
The fiscal indicators reviewed included: average daily membership (ADM), fund balances, annual deficit/surplus, fund balances/percent of expenditures, and tuition support per ADM.
During the regular session meeting, representatives from Gibraltar Design and the Stenftengel Group provided a summary of the recently completed bid process for the Project 2020, facility improvement plan. Bids were received from one general contractor, with bids submitted on the planned projects for the high school, elementary school, as well as a combination of both. Following discussion, the CCSC school board accepted a recommendation to reject all bids while authorizing a value engineering proposal modifying the scope of work for a second round of bidding. Round two of the bid process is to be launched immediately with hopes of awarding the project at the Feb. 18 board meeting.
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
— Learned that the Indiana DLGF has provided CCSC with is final 2020 budget.
— Received an update from Randy Grubbs, River Group, on the status of the new district office. It approved a change order to include an entrance off of Sixth Street, which would also add three additional parking spaces. The project is expected to be completed in April.
— Received an update on a potential upgrade of the Wabash River Career Technical Education automotive facility. The governing board has approved a design for a new construction that would replace the existing building. An architect has been hired to coordinate the bidding process.
— Learned that all seven of the Wabash River Special Services Cooperative schools have approved a resolution to purchase the Covington city building one its vacated. The facility will be utilized to relocate the WRSSC offices.
— Approved the acceptance of the STEM Acceleration Grant from the Indiana Department of Education, valued at $39,923.
— Approved the hiring of Travis Brown, middle school boys track coach, and Andrea Ragsdale, middle school girls track coach.
— Accepted the resignation of Dave Allen as cross country coach.
— Accepted the retirement request of Trudie Dillon to be effective June 30.
— Accepted the recommendation of building principals to approve the enrollment of four out of district students.
— Approved two out of state field trips.
— Approved the recommendation of Lori Foley, food services supervisor, that will increase the costs on five ala carte food items beginning March 30.
— Approved a board compensation plan of $1,000 per member.
— Approved the purchase of a new floor scrubber for use at the high school/middle school.
— Approved a proposed revision of the non certified employee handbook, which combined sick and personal days into employee paid leave days.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18.