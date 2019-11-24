Covington Community School Corporation Board had its monthly meeting for November.
The board approved the 2019-20 collective bargaining agreement, providing salary increases to returning, as well as new classroom instructors. The agreement will provide a $2,000 increase for returning teachers and $1,000 for individuals in their first year as a corporation teacher. Further, the school corporation has agreed to cover the 5% health insurance increase during the 2019-20 school year, removing this burden from the employee.
“The board recognizes how fortunate the Covington school community is to have an outstanding team of educators providing a rigorous instruction on behalf of our children,” CCSC superintendent Kevin Smith stated. “Our teachers work very hard everyday to ensure a successful educational growth opportunity for their students. The board appreciates the committed focus the staff brings to ensure educational excellence. Every staff member of the corporation is appreciated for all they do.”
Covington high school principal, Allison Karrfalt, and Covington elementary principal, Michelle Beck, provided the board with information related to student-centered instruction. Members of the board were presented with diverse opportunities to participate in student-centered lesson activities that corporation students are involved with in the classroom. They were also able to view video of actual lesson instruction , with the student-led focus.
The board was presented with two documents under the first reading provision for future consideration. Included was a proposal for the adoption of school calendars for the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 school years. The calendars, which follow the construct of the current year calendar, were identified by a committee of instructors within the corporation. The second document up for consideration is a new policy (401B), focused on further clarifying the process for consideration of individuals interested in serving as volunteers within the school corporation.
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
–Approved the hiring of: Laura Myers, testing coordinator; Yessi Girdler, testing coordinator; Lindsey Reed, art club sponsor; Paula Brazas, STEM Club sponsor; Katie Tolley, STEM Club sponsor; Brad Short, teacher mentor; Carolyn Davis, teacher mentor; Erick Stockberger, teacher mentor; and Pete Nickel, teacher mentor.
–Heard a report from CES guidance counselor Girdler, relating to the recent conference she attended on social and emotional learning.
–Authorized the superintendent and business manager to provide the response to the pending DLGF 1782 notification, as related to the 2020 budget.
–Approved the monthly transfer of $40,000 from the education fund to the operations fund.
–Heard a financial report on the state of the athletic program from Covington athletic director Trent McCormick.
–Learned that work is proceeding on the new district office.
–Reviewed corporation policy 338, non-traditional student participation policy, electing to leave the policy as is.
–Learned the school corporation has received the state teacher appreciation grant funds for 2019. CCSC has been provided $30,488.75 in TAG monies to be presented to classroom instructors earning an effective or highly effective rating for the 2018-19 school year. Funds will be distributed with the Nov. 22 payroll.
–Was informed the December board meeting will occur at an earlier time, 5:30 p.m., in order to allow those present to attend the annual Christmas show put on by Mr. Thompson and the elementary school students.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board is Dec. 9.