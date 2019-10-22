During the Covington school board monthly meeting, Oct. 14, the Covington Community School Corporation board of trustees heard a report out from Covington Middle School dean of students, Ryan Sowers, on the status of the social and emotional learning project launched recently within the school corporation, according to the minutes of the meeting. Sowers also provided a review of steps he has initiated at the middle school, focused on continuing to build pride and school spirit. Board members expressed their support of Sowers and the priorities of focus he has put into place at CMS.
The board meeting was launched with Covington athletic director, Trent McCormick, reviewing athletic successes from the fall sports season. With this, the board took the opportunity to recognize members and coaches of Covington's first girls golf team in attendance. Coach Mike Thompson introduce the ladies present, which included Corinne Moore, Olivia McGurk, Lidia Hanson, Cori Wallace, Chloe Martin, Taylor Woodard, Briley Peyton, and Audrey Galloway. Volunteer coach Paul Moore was also in attendance. Aubrey Stonecipher, another member of the team, was unable to attend the board meeting.
Tennis coach Terry Field was in attendance at the meeting and took an opportunity to introduce Covington's number one doubles team, Nolan and Myles Potter. Field noted that these two young men had an outstanding season, while earning the conference championship in doubles play. He also stated that the fall season was a successful one for the Covington boy's tennis team.
McCormick took a moment to recognize four cross country runners who had advanced to the IHSAA regional, Blake Bova, Elliot Crawford, Bailey Duncan, and Reese Noble, while also praising coach Sowers and the boys' soccer team for their success this season. The CT athletic director added that the girls' volleyball team had finished the regular season as Wabash River Conference champions with an undefeated league record.
In other business, the Covington school board approved the 2020 budget, including the three-year capital projects and five-year bus replacement plans, as presented. The 2020 budget will be submitted to the state of Indiana for review.
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
Approved the hiring of: Jennifer Slider-middle school special needs instructor; Martha Carter-part time instructional aide; Hannah Vincent-long-term maternity leave substitute; Marlissa Brewer-middle school science fair coordinator; Brittany Russell-middle school student council; Mandy Short-middle school National Honor Society; Kelly Taylor-middle school yearbook; Amy Clem-middle school yearbook; Bryan Anderson-middle school improvement team; Brittany Russell-middle school improvement team; Sarah Martin-middle school improvement team; Chris Willis-CHS senior play sponsor; Adam Ballard-weight room supervisor; Travis Brown-weight room supervisor.
Trevor Dickerson-weight room supervisor; Kaylee Cooper-color/winter guard coach; Dusty Poer-assistant boys basketball coach; Troy Bever-freshman boys basketball coach; Dave Allen-volunteer assistant boys basketball coach; Nathan West-volunteer boys basketball statistician; Chad Tanner-eighth grade boys basketball coach; Halen Noble-seventh grade boys basketball coach; John Karrfalt-sixth grade boys basketball coach; Aliah Larsen-assistant girls basketball coach; Shawn Turner-freshman girls basketball coach; Chad Tanner-eighth grade girls basketball coach; Toni Crain-seventh grade girls basketball coach; Jeremy Pettit-sixth grade girls basketball coach; Jason Beck-sixth grade girls basketball coach (volunteer); Garrett Reynolds-assistant wrestling coach and middle school wrestling coach; and Darrell Paddock-substitute bus driver.
The board also approved or conducted business about the following: approved a maternity leave request for Lacy Pasquale; an update on the new district office project was provided, with construction working to the timeline; learned that the planning work related to the rolling 10 facility improvement plan remains on track for project work to launch in Feb. 2020. In conjunction, the bond sale, which will be utilized to fund the FIP, will occur on Oct. 24, 2019; approved moving forward with obtaining bids and proposals for their consideration for three projects at the athletic complex-new public restrooms, replacement of fencing at the football and soccer fields, and remodeling of the existing locker rooms; approved the transfer of $40,000 from the education fund to the operations fund, as allowed by Indiana code; approved the 2019-20 school improvement plan, which will be submitted to the state of Indiana; approved the recommendation of high school principal Michelle Beck to accept three out-of districts students; heard that an automated phone system will be implemented following fall break; received an update on the planned E-Learning day schedule for Oct. 15 and 16; learned that the Covington classroom teachers association has approved a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the school corporation for the 2019-20 school year-a board meeting to allow public comment on the tentative CBA will be on Nov. 5.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is Nov. 11. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Superintendent open office hours are set for Nov. 5.