During the monthly meeting of the Covington Community School Corporation Board of Trustees March 9 it learned how the school corporation is monitoring the ongoing situation with the coronavirus outbreak.
“CCSC leadership staff is closely monitoring information concerning the coronavirus situation and following the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control, county health officials, and state health officials,” superintendent Kevin Smith said. “It is important to rely on factual information from reliable sources, including the CDC and the World Health Organization. We will continue to monitor and provide information to the school community through the corporation website, as well as email.”
In other business the board voted to reject the two bids received for the facility improvement projects being undertaken. Bids were received from CDI Construction and Schomburg and Schomburg Construction for the work proposed at the elementary and high school facilities.
“After completing a detailed analysis the school board felt that it was in the best interest of the school corporation to reject both bids,” Smith said according to the minutes of the meeting. “While the pricing we received moved us closer to where we need to be, the numbers are not yet aligned with expectations. It is our commitment to ensure the identified projects are successfully completed in a fiscally responsible manner.”
The board approved a proposed timeline to revisit the scope of the bid package in order to continue to work for an acceptable pricing structure that will allow the projects to proceed.
During the meeting the board approved the acceptance of two grants to be used for the launch and expansion of the Project Lead The Way (STEM) initiative. A $15,000 grant from the Covington Community Foundation will work to assist with the training of instructors, while a $3,500 grant from Project Lead The Way will be earmarked to cover participation fees at the middle school for the launch of the Gateway curriculum.
“On behalf of the board I want to thank Mr. Dale White and members of the Covington Community Foundation board for their continued support of our children,” said Smith. “The work the foundation does to serve our community is outstanding and our children and families are blessed to have the foundation working on their behalf.”
The board heard report outs from the corporation counselors, building principals, and technology staff during the educational excellence portion of the agenda. Laura Myers and Yessi Girdler reviewed counselor duties, while Alison Karrfalt and Michelle Beck discussed curriculum enhancements for the 2020-21 school year. John Karrfalt updated the board on the accomplishments in the area of technology during the past two years, including opportunities for improvement moving forward.
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
— Received an update from Randy Grubbs, River Group, on the status of the new district office. The delivery of interior doors continues to be an issue with moving forward to complete the facility. The flooring has been placed and cabinetry is 50 percent assembled.
— Approved the hiring of Tyler Campbell as the new varsity football coach and English instructor at the high school. For more information reference the press release issued on March 9.
— Approved two summer school instructors: Rachel Cotten, CHS Credit Recovery, and Sarah Martin, English.
— Approved the hiring of Laura Bell as a corporation bus driver.
— Accepted the retirement notification presented by Barbara Macy, elementary school instructor.
— Heard the pricing proposals for two projects — Seventh Street sidewalk replacement and WRCTE automotive facility — are due March 12.
— Received an update from Randy Grubbs, River Group, regarding the status of the new public restroom project for the athletic complex. Bids have been received and are currently being analyzed.
— Learned a final walk through was conducted of the former Covington city facility March 4. The closing of the building purchase is expected to occur before the end of March. The Wabash River Special Services Cooperative will move their offices into the building.
— Adopted a board policy 801 revision, which aligns with new federal regulations for the drug testing of bus drivers.
— Approved a request for a post prom field trip April 25.
— Learned the food services department has received an “A” letter grade from the Fountain and Warren County Health Department inspection conducted in February.
— Heard the next meeting of the superintendent’s advisory council has been moved to April 21.
— Acknowledged the recently released Indiana School Accountability grades for the CCSC schools: Covington Community High School, A; Covington Elementary School, A; Covington Middle School, B.
— Received a schedule for the Hoosier Summer School event.
— Heard a report out from corporation director of operations Mike Howard related to ongoing maintenance projects.
— Acknowledged coach Adam Ballard and the boys basketball team for winning their fifth consecutive sectional title.
The next meeting of the board of trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. April 14.