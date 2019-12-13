During the Covington Community School Corporation monthly meeting Dec. 9 the board of trustees approved the addition of girls soccer to the extra curricular roster for Covington High School students.
The approval followed presentations on a proposal brought to the corporation leadership team nearly eight months earlier by a group of interested school community members, according to the minutes of the meeting.
“The School community group did a professional job of conducting a due diligence, providing information to support their proposal,” said CCSC Superintendent Kevin Smith. “With this, the board believed that now was the time to provide an opportunity for the girls to have their own program.”
In other business, the board approved school operating calendars for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
It approved the hiring of Tyler Scott, special education instructor; Kathy Clifford, speech/language maternity leave substitute; Bradley Kent, volunteer assistant wrestling coach; 2020 varsity athletic coaches for boys soccer, Ryan Sowers; boys tennis, Terry Field; volleyball, Jennifer Sutherlin; girls golf, Mike Thompson.
It approved a volunteer criminal background check policy.
It approved an out of state field trip for the criminal justice class.
It approved the monthly funds transfer from the education to operations fund, as allowed by Indiana code.
It accepted the recommendation of Ms. Beck to enroll an out of district student at the elementary school.
It learned that the 2020 facility improvement project has drawn interest from four general contractors and five subcontractors. Bids are due Dec. 17.
It approved a salary increase for non certified personnel.
It approved a resolution to proceed with the purchase of the Covington city building, located on Second Street, on behalf of the Wabash River Special Services Cooperative. The purchase is contingent on the approval of the school boards of the member schools, with each of the seven corporations owning an equal share of the facility.
It learned that the corporations risk insurance rates will increase by 16.3 percent in 2020.
It heard that the new district office construction project continues to move forward and is on schedule for a late winter completion date.
It learned that a new visitor management system, Identakid, as been selected for installation at each of the three corporation schools.
It provided their appreciation to the daughters of Leonard Orr for their generous donation of $1,500 to be used to assist with the launch of an after school STEM Club at the elementary school, as well as the creation of a staff professional development library.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board of trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13.