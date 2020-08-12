Residents in Covington with beautiful yards have the opportunity to be selected as Yard of the Month.
The honor is presented by the Coffeenians organization.
Member Sara Wheeler said the group had honored residents with Yard of the Month in the past, but through the years it had dwindled.
She and a friend are both Master Gardeners and a couple of years ago had noticed some of the nice yards around the community as they were out on walks.
The Yard of the Month program was again started and it has been well received.
This year there have been three honors given so far, with the group ready to be looking for a September honoree soon.
“The yards chosen for this year have been gorgeous,” Wheeler said. There are many people in the community who take pride in their yards, she said, and the group is happy to recognize them.
She said the honorees work very hard and some even offer community members to take a stroll through their yards to see all they have to offer.
“Everyone is so thrilled to put that sign in their yard,” she said. “They are pleased as punch they are getting recognized.”
The Ladley Family was the June Yard of the Month honoree. Yvonne Clem was the July Yard of the Month honoree. Sue Mitchell was given the honor for August.
More about the Coffeenians and the many philanthropic projects they have can ben found on their Facebook page.