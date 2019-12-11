The Covington Coffeenian Organization will sponsor its 33rd annual Holiday Decorating Contest for 2019.
Residents of Covington are encouraged to decorate the exterior of their homes to support community spirit and a holiday tradition.
Homes within the Covington city limits will be automatically considered. Homes outside the city limits, within a two miles radius, will need to preregister by emailing a simple request along with an address to myrtlemaudeandmabels@yahoo.com or text a request to 765-505-9729.
Judging will take place the week of Dec. 16-20 and winners will be announced on Dec. 23.