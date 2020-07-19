The Covington High School boys’ basketball team won five consecutive sectionals including one this past season that saw the IHSAA basketball tournament end just after the squad earned their most recent title.
The Trojans will be looking to make it six in a row this coming season, but they will be attempting to do so with a new coach at the helm.
Previous coach Adam Ballard left Covington to become the coach at Pendleton Heights, a 4A school south of Anderson, in order to live closer to where his wife works, thereby creating a head coaching opening.
Early in July, the school board and athletic director Trent McCormick announced that Shaun Busick has been hired to fill that position, a job he will take in addition to his roll as an English teacher at the high school.
Busick comes from 14-year stint at 4A Zionsville where he was 220-105 with a dozen consecutive winning seasons and two sectional titles (2018 and 2019).
Prior to that, he coached at Argos, North Knox, Bellmont and Crown Point for an overall record of 395-223 in 27 years with seven sectional championships, one regional title and one semi-state crown.
Upon his hiring at Covington, he stated, “The passion that the Covington community has for basketball made the position one in which I knew I wanted to pursue. I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career and look forward to building a championship-caliber program with the Trojan players and families.”
The coach and his wife, Cathy have one child named Drew who will be a freshman at Covington this fall. Cathy Busick was recently hired by the school board as a Social and Emotional Coordinator with the school corporation.
Busick says he and his wife see themselves as teachers at heart – ones who mentor but who are fellow learners with their students. He says they are excited to work with the students and their families.
Asked why he was interested in moving from Zionsville to Covington, Busick said – noting his son was about to enter high school - he liked the size of the school.
“The school there was getting so large, they have over 2000 students,” he explained. “[At Covington] where class sizes are smaller, student focus is a little easier to achieve. You move from being a number to somebody that everybody knows. That was important.”
He added, “Basketball was a big attraction. Everybody spoke very highly about the fan base and of the great interest in basketball in the community. We were excited about that.”
Busick concluded “Covington checked all the boxes - great program academically and great in basketball along with an administration with a child-first philosophy, all that drew us here.”