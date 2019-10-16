This year will be the eighth year in a row that the Covington National Honor Society will be providing a complete Thanksgiving meal to 100 families in our community who are in need.
The NHS creates a Thanksgiving basket for each family. The families receive the items for their dinners at the fire station on the Saturday morning before Thanksgiving. Sally Gritten from the local food pantry and her friends handle the distribution. Wayne White at the Covington County Market and Jeff Dennis at Prairie Farms also help the NHS by donating some of the items that are needed.
The cost of the dinner is around $25.00. Each meal contains an 8-12 pound turkey, a large can of green beans and one of corn, a box of Stovetop stuffing for turkey, a large box of Idahoan instant potatoes, a large box of bread and roll mix, a jar of turkey gravy, a pumpkin pie, and a gallon of Prairie Farms milk. A turkey cooking bag and a large aluminum pan are also provided.
Those who would like to donate a meal to another family, should contact the high school office at 765-793-2286 or contact a member of the National Honor Society.
The name of the family donating the dinner will be included on the card wishing this family a Happy Thanksgiving. Donations can also be made in honor of a loved one. The NHS would like to thank the community in advance for helping them provide this service.
The following students are members of this year’s National Honor Society:
Olivia McGurk, President; Abby Swaney, Vice-president; Faith Barnes, Secretary; Corinne Moore, Treasurer; Other members Madi Kilby, Chloe Morris, Hope Linville, Dalton Connolly, Grayson Kleist, Mrs. Chris Willis, sponsor