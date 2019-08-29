The Covington Community School Corporation had its monthly meeting Aug. 12.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the board of trustees approved a proposal to move forward with the construction of a new district office. The approval followed a value engineering review, which was led by Randy Grubbs of the River Group. PASCO was awarded the project, based on the identified adjustments to their previously submitted bid. Work is expected to begin around the end of August or the first of September.
During the August session the board was informed the new school year has launched in a positive manner, with high school principal Alison Karrfait and elementary principal Michelle Beck indicating a successful start to the year. Beck informed the board that 311 individuals attended the elementary school open house on Aug. 7.
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
Approved the hiring of Karrfalt, high school principal; Beck, elementary school principal, Kyle Hartzog, music director; Lindsey Reed, art instructor; Jordan Rennick, instructional aide; Emily Jackson, instructional aide; Dawn Drepton, instructional aide; Mercedes Fortner, volunteer instructional aide; Tammy Kalaba, food services; Jamie Weaver, food services; Mackenzie Brazas, freshman volleyball coach; Chris Willis, National Honor Society sponsor; Kyle Hartzog, band and chorus for high school.
Accepted the resignation of John Karrfalt, middle school wrestling coach; Tina Richardson, food services employee; Bobbi Scioldo, WRSSC educational consultant; Steven Reynolds, middle school principal.
The board indicated its appreciation to the CCSC maintenance team for their work during the summer. The team completed 29 projects between the end of May and the start of school this fall.
The board approved two resolutions: one a form of lease with the Covington Multi-School Building Corporation and the second reapproving the building corporation, as a component of the corporations plan to issue bonds to fund much needed facility improvements around the CCSC campuses.
It received information on the status of the 2020 budget development from CCSC Business Manager Trudie Dillon. The board reviewed the proposed capital projects and bus replacement plans, providing approval for the advertising of the budget, once final adjustments are made.
It also approved
— The 2019-20 teacher evaluation manual as presented.
— The transfer of funds from the education to operation fund as presented.
— The six out of district student transfer requests.
— The corporation bus driver listing as presented.
— The proceeding with the advertising for bids, seeking individuals and/or contractors interested in providing snow removal services to the corporation during the upcoming winter.
— A proposal to move two eligible non certified hourly staff members into their new pay scale tiers.
Also at the meeting, it heard a report out on the assigned bus routes for the 2019-20 school year, providing approval as presented.
It learned that health insurance rates will increase by five percent for the upcoming period.
The next meeting of the trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The superintendent open office hours are set for Sept. 3.