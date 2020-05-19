The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for its monthly meeting May 11. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing and face covering guidance. Virtual access was provided for public attendance.
During the meeting the board approved a proposal to reschedule the 2020 graduation date for July 11. The ceremony is scheduled to be at the Trojan Athletic Complex, beginning at 10 a.m. A backup plan, in the event of weather, has been identified, according to the minutes of the meeting.
In other business the board named John Karrfalt as corporation business manager, effective July 1. He replaces Trudie Dillon, who earlier announced her retirement effective at the end of the school year.
“I am excited for John to have the opportunity,” said CCSC Superintendent Kevin Smith. “He has been instrumental in the growth and development of our technological systems during his 15 years with the school corporation. It is an opportunity that is well deserved.”
During the business portion of the agenda, the board
— Approved the hiring of Sara Dickerson, elementary instructor, and Vince Evens, part time criminal justice instructor.
— Approved the transfers of Amy Streuer, kindergarten instructor; Kara Taylor, STEM (PLTW) instructor; and Chelsea Taylor, kindergarten instructor.
— Accepted the resignation of Jim Deprast, criminal justice instructor; Adison Alward; and Shawn Turner, middle school instructor.
— Approved Deb Stone as interim director for the Wabash Valley Special Services Cooperative.
— Accepted the retirement of Jack Romine, custodian.
— Learned the bids for the 2020 facility improvement projects are due May 13.
— Approved the acceptance of a $9,500 grant provided by Project Lead the Way.
— Approved a contract for Hayman Construction to construct the new WRCTE automotive facility.
— Approved the use of Perkins grant funds for the purchase of new equipment items for the WRCTE automotive facility.
‚ Approved a resolution declaring a list of equipment as surplus.
— Approved a resolution declaring two automotive lifts as obsolete.
— Approved a restatement resolution for the corporation’s 403(b) retirement plan.
— Adopted board policy 324-1 “Student Mental and Behavioral Services Records”.
— Approved board policy 618, 618.1 “Fund Assistance”.
— Approve a student transfer for the 2020-21 school year.
— Approved the modified school calendar for the 160 days of student instruction.
—Approved the purchase of new textbooks for middle school science and social studies.
— Approved a proposal for partial replacement of Chomebooks within the corporation.
— Learned that the corporation will waive its’ summer moratorium for student-athletes.
— Learned the senior honors program has been rescheduled as a virtual event for June 4.
— Learned that a senior recognition day is being planned for May 23.
— Reminded those in attendance that all school facilities are closed through June 30.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees will be June 8, beginning at 6:30 p.m.