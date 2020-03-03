During the Covington Community School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 18 it accepted the retirement notices of two individuals, Chris Willis and Mike Thompson. Willis has spend 23 years teaching English at the high school and Thompson totals 30 years of experience in education.
“We are losing two outstanding teachers,” said CCSC Board President Carolyn Lloyd, according to the minutes of the meeting.
“Mr. Willis and Mr. Thompson have positively impacted many individuals throughout their careers,” corporation superintendent Kevin Smith stated. “While we will miss them dearly the board and I wish Chris and Mike nothing but success as they take this next step in their lives.”
In other business, the board heard an update on the state of the Wabash River Special Services Cooperative from WRSSC Director Jill Coffing. The CCSC board serves as the Local Education Agency (LEA) for the cooperative.
During the presentation to the board, Coffing introduced the three priorities of focus for the state of the cooperative. “The first priority is to develop support, and maintain specifically designed instructional programs for students with disabilities,” Coffing stated. “We also focus on providing collaborative support and services to the special education personnel, while working to maintain excellence in federal and state compliance.”
She noted that the WRSSC has 17 staff members serving seven school corporations: Attica, Covington, M.S.D. of Warren County, North Central Parke, North Vermillion, Southeast Fountain, and Southwest Parke. The cooperative staff serves a total of 20 individual school buildings, 65 special education teachers and 1,277 students.
“The board gained a greater appreciation for the work the cooperative performs on behalf of their students during the meeting,” CCSC Superintendent Kevin Smith noted. “Ms. Coffing and her team do a wonderful job for our school-communities.”
The board also heard information and/or conducted business on the following items during the meeting:
— Received an update from Randy Grubbs, River Group, on the status of the new district office. The delivery of interior doors has slowed the construction progress, with the items now due on or around March 4. The flooring is due on or around March 6, with the base trim, plumbing fixtures, and HVAC tasks expected to be completed during the week of March 13.
— Approved the installation of a keyless entry system for the new district office.
— Approved the proposed furniture purchase for the new district office, with existing furniture to be used in the office, or to be made available for use by the Wabash River Special Services Cooperative.
— Received an update on the Seventh Street sidewalk replacement project, with the pre-bid meeting set for Feb. 25 and the bids being due on March 12.
— Learned two general contractors placed a bid for the 2020 Facility Improvement Project. The submitted bids are currently being analyzed.
— Received an update on a potential upgrade of the Wabash River Career Technical Education automotive facility.
— Approved the acceptance of two project lead the way grants totaling $5,498. The grant will be used for the introduction and expansion of the PLTW courses at the elementary, middle and high schools.
— Approved the hirings of Mike Howard, director of operations; Jim Persinger, volunteer tennis coach; Bill Ice, volunteer tennis coach; Brad Short, assistant softball coach; Andi Taylor volunteer softball coach; Kaylynn Kirkpatrick, volunteer softball coach; Keddy Sowers, volunteer softball coach; Judy Hegg, volunteer softball coach; Aliah Larsen, volunteer softball coach; Tyler Scott, cross country coach.
— Accepted the resignations of Travis Brown, varsity football coach; Dee Hammer, bus driver; Jamie Weaver, food services.
— Approved a proposal for a summer school program during the upcoming 2020 summer period.
— Approved a plan to upgrade the corporation network, with 70 percent of the expense being covered through a federal grant.
— Approved CCSC business manager Trudie Dillon as the corporation representative for all matters relating to small claims court.
— Accepted the recommendation of the building principal to approve the enrollment of one out of district student.
— Approved an out of state field trip for the WRCT culinary arts class.
— Approved the superintendent to advertise and accept bids for dairy products.
— Received a proposal update for corporation policy 801 under the first reading provision as identified by the Indian School Boards Association per recent code changes made by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
— Learned the next superintendent open office hours will be March 2.
— Received a reminder of the school board training session, led by representatives of the Indians School Board Association, ISBA, Feb. 24.