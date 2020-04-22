The Covington Community School Corporation had its April meeting.
During the meeting the board of trustees received an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to school operations.
“During the remainder of the year our instructional staff will be providing lessons through E and alternative methods,” said superintendent Kevin Smith, according to the minutes of the meeting. “This will include the use of learning management systems, Canvas and Google Classroom video conferencing, telephone conferences, lesson packets, and any other means that is necessary to meet the needs of the child. In conjunction, the school corporation has reduced their daily operations to include only those essential services authorized by the governor’s executive order. Operations being covered include food services, facility maintenance and business operations. Whenever possible individuals are working remotely.
“Covington Community School Corporation, in alignment with guidance from Governor Holcomb and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick, has adjusted the school year calendar to conclude after 160 days of student instruction are completed,” Smith added. “The final day for students will now be Thursday, May 7, with the last day for staff members scheduled for Friday, May 15.
“Additionally, the school corporation has closed all facilities through the end of June, per the direction of the governor. All events have been cancelled for the remainder of the school year, with the exception of graduation, prom and the senior honors program, which have been postponed.”
The superintendent thanked the school community for the manner in which they have responded during this time of crisis.
“Further, let me state that I am so very proud of our staff members. They have been phenomenal and have shown tremendous agility in making the necessary adjustments while moving instruction from the classrooms to the livingrooms. We are seeing their care and commitment through their loving approach in reaching out to maintain contact wit their students. Our instructors are calling students to provide one-on-one guidance, utilizing live video classes, delivering alternative lesson packets to their homes, and much, much more. Support staff are also offering and providing tutoring assistance and preparing and delivering meals for the children.
“The building leaders — wow — Ms. Karrfalt, Mr. McCormick, Mr. Sowers, and Ms. Beck are working with a committed focus, and I might add effectively, to maintain as much of a ‘normal’ environment as possible for our children, parents, and staff. We are seeing leadership at its absolute best from each of the building leaders.
“It is impossible to put into words the appreciation I have for everyone, including the support the board has provided during this health crisis. I simply will close this segment by saying ‘thank you to all involved. Please know that my heart beats with tremendous pride for all you are doing to serve our children. I care for you. I appreciate you. I love you.’”
During the business portion of the agenda the board:
— Approved the hiring of elementary staff: Krista Bailey, instructor; Adison Alward, instructor; and Robin Marlatt, part time aide in music.
— Accepted the resignation of Cindy Newnum, elementary instructor.
— Approved proceeding with the advertising for the bids and release of request for proposals in regards to the facility improvement project.
— Awarded the Seventh Street sidewalk replacement project to Norea Contracting, LLC.
— Accepted the recommendation to name Hayman Construction as the contractor for the WRCTE Automotive Facility project per the analysis of the recently submitted contractor bids.
— Heard an update from Randy Grubbs concerning the new district office project.
— Reviewed a design proposal from Randy Grubbs, River Group, on a new athletic complex restroom facility.
— Approved a continuing school functions resolution.
— Approved a change to the manner in which staff performance evaluations are to be finalized for the 2019-20 school year, which aligns with Executive Order 20-20 issued by Governor Eric Holcomb on April 9.
— Approved a recommendation to extend the contracts of building administrators by two years, effective July 1.
— Approved the acceptance of a $10,000 donation from the athletic boosters organization, with funds to be utilized to purchase new equipment for the high school weight room.
— Approved proceeding with the purchase of new equipment for the high school weight room.
— Received a financial update from the superintendent and business manager, taking into account the potential impact of the timing of 2020 property tax payments may have on corporation cash flow.
— Thanked the school community, staff members, students, and building administrators for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next meeting of the board of trustees will be at 6:30 p.m. May 11.