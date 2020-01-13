Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... DRIFTWOOD RIVER...EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...FLATROCK RIVER...MILL CREEK...SUGAR CREEK...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER...WILDCAT CREEK... .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUES ON MANY WATERWAYS IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA AS OF MONDAY AFTERNOON. THIS IS A RESULT OF UP TO ABOUT 4 INCHES OF RAIN THAT FELL LATE LAST WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND. THE LARGE MAJORITY OF THE WABASH, WHITE, AND EAST FORK WHITE RIVERS ARE EITHER IN FLOOD OR EXPECTED TO FLOOD, WITH SOME LOCATIONS REACHING MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE THE HIGHEST SINCE EITHER FEBRUARY OR JUNE OF 2019. AS OF MONDAY AFTERNOON, FLOODING HAD ENDED ALONG MANY OF THE SMALLER STREAMS WITH MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING OCCURRING ALONG THE MAIN STEM RIVERS. THE WABASH RIVER CRESTED EARLIER TODAY AT LAFAYETTE, MONTEZUMA, AND CLINTON. THE RIVER WILL CREST NEXT AROUND MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT AT COVINGTON AND TERRE HAUTE. THE CREST ON THE WHITE RIVER WAS NEAR SPENCER. THE RIVER WILL NEXT CREST TUESDAY EVENING AT ELLISTON AND NEWBERRY. THE CREST ALONG THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER WAS BETWEEN SEYMOUR AND RIVERVALE. FLOODING ALONG THE LOWER PORTIONS OF THE WHITE AND WABASH RIVER IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE END OF THE MONTH. LITTLE OR NO PRECIPITATION IS IN THE FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY WHICH WILL ALLOW SMALLER RIVERS TO CONTINUE TO RECEDE THIS WEEK. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND WHICH COULD EXACERBATE ONGOING FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT LAFAYETTE. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 3:30 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THURSDAY NIGHT. * AT 18.0 FEET...EXTENSIVE FLOODING COVERS MANY ACRES OF AGRICULTURAL LAND. STATE ROAD 225 CLOSED BY HIGH WATER. GRANVILLE BRIDGE PUBLIC ACCESS SITE FLOODED. TIPPECANOE CR 950 W SOUTH OF CR 75 S FLOODS IN SEVERAL PLACES FROM THE WABASH BOTTOMS, JANSSEN TRACT TO WARREN CR 350 N IN THE BLACK ROCK PRESERVE AREA, A DISTANCE OF NEARLY 1.5 MILES. HIGH WATER AFFECTS FORT OUIATENON AREA. ALL PARKS IN THE WEST LAFAYETTE AND LAFAYETTE AREAS ARE FLOODED. HIGH WATER ALMOST ON NORTH RIVER ROAD. &&