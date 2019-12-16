Covington boys’ basketball coach Adam Ballard is trying to get his team ready for the post-season this year by playing upgraded competition and one of the games was on Saturday at McCutcheon.
The contest was tight throughout with both teams getting and then giving up the lead on multiple occasions with the 1A Trojans eventually falling to the 4A Mavericks by a 57-54 score.
Ballard’s team has played six games: 4A McCutcheon, 3A West Lafayette and Twin Lakes, 2A Western Boone along with 1A Attica and Lafayette Central Catholic for a 4-2 record with the only losses being against the Mavericks by three and West Lafayette by one.
He said that his team is getting better but that both losses showed what his team needs to do better.
“We need to finish plays defensively,” Ballard said. “We gave up too many offensive rebounds and that gave them too many second chances and they took advantage of them.”
Covington jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a pair of baskets by Logan Pinkerton, who scored a game-high 27 on the night, and two free throws by Colton Brown.
It was almost four full minutes into the contest before McCutcheon scored against the Trojan defense, getting a three-pointer to halve the Covington lead at 6-3.
Pinkerton and Brown continued to score as the period progressed with Brown hitting a three-pointer for a 12-7 lead.
The Trojans continued to hold the lead until McCutcheon hit a basket with a second left in the first quarter that tied the game at 16-all.
Ryan Ellmore put Covington back in the lead with a short jumper at the 6:11 mark, but the Mavericks scored two baskets in a row to take their first lead, 20-18, with 5:15 left in the half.
Ellmore tied things back up with a lay-up and then the Trojans regained the lead on treys from Alan Karrfalt and Daniel Keller wrapped around one by McCutcheon.
Once again, the Mavericks scored just before the horn, but they trailed 26-25 at the intermission.
The two teams began to trade baskets as the third quarter started and when Keller hit another three-pointer with 5:41 on the clock, it was 31-all.
Covington took a 38-34 lead in the ensuing two minutes on a runner by Brown, a steal and lay-up by Pinkerton who followed up with one of two free throws.
The hosts got a 6-0 run in the next 90 seconds to go up 40-38, but a lay-up by Keller tied it once again at 40-all.
McCutcheon closed out the third period on a 4-1 run by hitting a short jumper and a lay-up against only a free throw from Pinkerton for a 44-41 score going in the fourth quarter.
Pinkerton made a driving lay-up to open the final period, but then the Trojans had a bad spell of a little over two minutes when they gave up a trey, were called for a charging foul, gave up a lay-up and committed two more fouls that let the hosts open a 50-43 lead – their largest of the night.
Ellmore ended the run with a lay-up and then the two teams traded baskets before Ellmore scored again to pull the Trojans within three at 52-49 with 2:44 remaining in the game.
Defenses took over at that point with both teams having opportunities to score but failing to do so despite timeouts called by both coaches.
Finally, Pinkerton broke the ice with a three-pointer at the 1:01 mark that tied the game at 52-all, but McCutcheon responded nine seconds later with a lay-up.
Pinkerton attacked the basket with 30 seconds left in the game, but his lay-up rolled over the rim leading him to get two free throws rather than an “and-one” had it gone in.
The senior guard made both free throws to tie the game at 54-all.
McCutcheon could not find a way to score and called a timeout with twelve seconds left and it led to a play with one second that looked like a foul on the floor before making a lay-up, but the officials ruled it a continuation play and awarded the “and-one” which made the final score 57-54 in favor of the Mavericks.
“We fought hard tonight,” Ballard said, “but you can’t let yourself get into a position where somebody else can decide the game and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”
He repeated that his team gave up too many rebounds, especially offensive rebounds, but then admitted that McCutcheon was likely the most athletic team his squad would face all season.
Ballard also noted that the Trojans had several close calls go against them as sometimes happens, but that the team did not let it bother them – they simply continued to play hard.
“We’re getting better – you learn a lot in games like these,” he said, “but you’d still like to win them and we didn’t, so we’ll go back and work on getting better.”