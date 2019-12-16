The Covington girls’ basketball team crossed the state line to face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Tuesday and the Trojans dropped the contest 31-17 in a game that was a tale of two halves.
The BHRA Blue Devils took a 13-0 lead after one quarter as the Trojans played solid defense but got very few shots in the period thanks to an equally stout defense by their opponent.
The difference was that the hosts hit a few of their shots with senior Emily Meidel scoring eleven of the thirteen points in the period while what few shots the Trojan got were off target.
That pattern continued in the second quarter as BHRA added a bucket for a 15-0 lead before Covington reached the scoreboard at the 6:42 mark with a lay-up by Shiann Haymaker.
The Blue Devils scored eight more before halftime while the Trojans only added a single point on a free throw by Reese Noble for a 23-3 score after two quarters.
Things changed for the better for Covington after the break as Haymaker opened the third period with a three-pointer and Holly Linville followed up with a basket to make it 23-8.
BHRA answered with two baskets in a row, but Briley Peyton closed the quarter with a short jumper that made the score 27-10, cutting the Trojans’ halftime deficit by three points.
Defenses again dominated in the early part of the fourth period as neither team could score until the hosts made a lay-up at the 5:14 mark.
Covington did not score until only 3:21 was left when Haymaker made a trey off a pass from Lauren O’Neill.
It was another minute before BHRA made their final basket off the night for a 31-15 lead, but the Trojans then closed out the game with Kenzie Richardson making two of four free throws for the final 31-17 tally.
The second half went to Covington 14-8 meaning that once the Trojans were able to find their shooting eyes, they were able to play on a level on par with that of the Blue Devils, but the hole they dug in the first half was just too large to overcome.