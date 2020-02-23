Covington Elementary School lists star traits
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
Are you registered to vote?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 52%
- Feels Like: 51°
- Heat Index: 55°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 51°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:31:56 AM
- Sunset: 06:33:47 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- 15 Central Illinois men arrested in FBI operation in Kankakee area
- Apex Parks Group closes Indiana Beach
- Guard at Missouri women's prison sexually assaulted inmate over 52 times, lawsuit says
- DeMotte woman charged with domestic battery
- Monticello, White County join Indiana Beach officials to find buyer for amusement park
- Watseka juvenile driver seriously injured in accident
- Past Hammond Baptist pastor raped girl repeatedly, federal lawsuit alleges
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Feb. 14-18
- Wheatfield man faces intimidation and domestic battery charges
- Munster doctor dies after being struck by car, police say