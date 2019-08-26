Seeger hosted Covington on Thursday in a matchup of two of the traditionally better teams in the Wabash River Conference with the visiting Trojans coming out on top in three games.
It is unfortunate that the two teams have to meet so early in the season as both squads are still working to establish their game plans, rotations and overall skills – all things that will become settled or improve over the course of the year.
With each team having played only one previous match, their lack of experience showed itself in uneven play as both squads had stretches with good runs, but they also had the occasional mistakes that likely will be gone by mid-season.
The only blessing, according to Seeger head coach Diane Hearn, was that the two teams each got to play once already this year as in the past the two had faced each other in their season openers.
The host Patriots won the first point in game one and went on a 5-1 run only to see Covington answer to take a 10-9 lead and force a Seeger timeout.
It helped the hosts as they regained the serve, but the Trojans began to trade three points for two and crept into a four-point lead of their own at 21-17 before closing things out on a 4-1 run for a 25-18 win.
Game two started out with the teams trading points on the way to a 12-10 lead for Covington.
The visitors pushed the margin to seven at 18-11 on their way to a 23-16 lead before the Patriots made a late run to close the gap to four as the game ended 25-21.
The third game started out much as did the previous one, but this time the Trojans got going after only a couple of points apiece and raced to a 14-6 lead that caused Hearn to call another timeout.
It helped get the serve back, but Seeger could not keep it and the margin jumped to double digits at 19-9.
As they had done in game two, the Patriots closed this game in a strong fashion before falling 25-16.
“We played way too conservatively,” Hearn said. “I’d rather us go out swinging than give them easy opportunities.”
She continued, “We gave them too many free balls and even though we’ve been working on our defense – and it has gotten better – you can’t give them so many easy chances.”
Hearn praised the play of libero Jorja Hudson who had 19 digs, saying that Covington obviously was trying to hit away from her but that Hudson “still tried to get to about every ball she could.”
Covington head coach Jennifer Sutherland, like Hearn, would like to see the two teams play later in the season, but she noted there is the possibility they will face each other in the Bi-County Tournament in late September.
She said her team was streaky and showed their inexperience in terms of team play.
“We are working with new players and some others in new positions,” Sutherland said. “We’ve got a lot of things to work on, but this team has a great attitude and they want to get better.”
She explained further, “We need to work on consistency and executing our game plan. We wanted to hit away from their libero [Hudson], but we didn’t always do that when we had the chance. Our passing was good and we’re beginning to get more of our hits down. We’ll just keep working.”
Earlier in the week, Covington defeated North Montgomery 3-0 while Seeger did the same to Tri-County.