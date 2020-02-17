Mid to late February finds boys’ basketball in the Wabash River Conference in full swing with some schools facing two conference opponents in the same week.
Such was the case for Covington who hosted Fountain Central on Tuesday and came back with a game at Seeger on Friday.
For the past several meeting between the Trojans and the Patriots, it has been a case of a loose, free-lancing Seeger team going up against, and sometime frustrating, a structured Covington defense.
In the contest on Friday, it was the Patriot offense that got frustrated while the visitors were red-hot from the field.
Covington opened the game with a pair of three-pointers in the first two minutes, one from Daniel Keller and one from Alan Karrfalt.
Over the next four-and-a-half minutes, Seeger was cold from the field while the Trojans got four more points from Keller and a lay-up by Logan Pinkerton for a 12-0 lead.
Logan McFatridge broke the ice for Seeger at the 1:29 mark, but Covington game right back with a runner from Savion Waddell and another trey from Keller, both off assists from Pinkerton, to lead 17-2 after one quarter.
Karrfalt made another three-pointer to start the second period to put the Trojans up 20-2 before Kolton Pearson got a putback at the 6:26 mark to end the Patriot drought.
Covington counterpunched that basket with an eight-point run on treys by Colton Brown and Waddell sandwiched around a lay-up by Pinkerton for a 28-4 score with 3:34 left in the half.
Pearson again made a basket for Seeger to stop the surge and then Jameson Sprague made a shot to give the hosts their first back-to-back buckets of the night.
The Trojans closed out the second quarter with a pair of runners, one by Keller and one by Brown with the latter effort aided by a pass from Alex Rogers, against a lone free throw by Braxton Bowlus for a 34-9 score.
Seeger scored more points in the third quarter (13) than they had in the first half (9) as Owen Snedeker, Jorden Gates, Pearson and Jameson all hit from the field as the offense came out of the break attacking the basket with more aggressiveness then they had in the first two periods.
The Trojans added almost two dozen to their tally in the quarter including three more three-pointers, two by Keller and one by Karrfalt, for a 56-26 lead.
In the fourth period, Caleb Ellmore opened with a free throw for Covington, a rare point on the night for the usually double-digit scoring senior who had spent almost all of the game on the bench in foul trouble.
Garrett Drake and Snedeker came back with baskets for Seeger and then Gates made two free throws and Bowlus a lay-up for an 8-0 spurt before Ellmore made another free throw to stop the run for a 60-36 score with five minutes left.
The game became a free throw shooting contest in the next four minutes with the only baskets being a jumper from Ellmore and the fourth trey of the night for Karrfalt in that span.
The game ended with the teams trading baskets as Logan Herzog made a pair for Covington while Brock Thomason scored for Seeger for a 70-45 final score.
Adam Ballard, the Trojan head coach, summarized the game by saying his team had “great defense” in the first half, but that the squad “became too complacent” in the second.
“We’ve got to be tougher and keep our focus,” he said about the second half. “We can’t relax. We have to keep playing hard.”