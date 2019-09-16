It was a game that fans from both teams were looking forward to when Covington hosted Parke Heritage in front of a crowd that nearly filled the one open side in the Trojan gym.
The contest was a battle for the lead in the Wabash River Conference as both squads were undefeated in WRC play.
Covington started game one strongly, taking five-points leads at 8-3, 10-5 and 15-10 before the Wolves began to make a comeback.
A 7-1 run by the visitors gave them a 17-16 lead and they never gave it up, closing out with a 25-22 win in the first game.
Game two went back and forth, as neither team could pull away, but Parke Heritage did their best, finding a Covington weakness by using a second-touch hit over the net rather than the usual three.
Trojan head coach Jennifer Sutherlin realized what the Wolves were doing and called a timeout.
“I usually like for the players to figure things out on their own,” she said, “but I’ll step in when necessary. We made some changes and handled that [two-touch] play much better from then on.”
Parke Heritage might not have found that particular attack effective any more, but they still had plenty of other weapon, using the power of Atlantis Clendenin and digging by libero Mady Millspaugh to go along with good serve-receive and accurate setting.
The visitors took a 17-14 lead and slowly added to it, outscoring the Trojans 8-4 to close out the second game to go up 2-0.
It was then that the script flipped with Covington taking over starting with game three.
They hopped out to a 6-2 lead and kept that four-point margin until they made another small run to go up 15-9.
The Trojans steadily increased their lead on the way to winning 25-14.
Game four was more of the same as they once again led 6-2 before reaching 15-6.
Parke Heritage could only get as close as seven before seeing the contest end with that same 25-14 score.
That tied things at two games apiece and the next game, to only 15 points, would decide the match.
Covington took a 4-1 lead thanks to a pair of service errors by the Wolves, but the Trojans returned the favor allowing Parke Heritage to pull within one at 6-5.
Long rallies kept alive with impressive digs and terminated by powerful hits kept the game close with that single point being the difference from the 6-5 point to 9-8 before the Trojans scored two in a row to lead 11-8 and force a timeout from the Wolves.
The visitors regained the serve after the break, but Covington took it right back at 12-9 before scoring three of the final four points to win 15-10 and capture the match three games to two.
Two Trojans had double-digit kills with Lauren O’Neill having a dozen and Nai’a Pettit getting ten with Holly Linville close behind with nine while libero Erin Reynolds had 29 digs and 3 aces.
Sutherlin liked the stats but said she thought it was a team victory.
“There were times tonight when I thought maybe I should take a timeout,” Sutherlin said, “but then I’d hear the players on the floor coaching each other so I just let them play. We’ve got a group of girls who really want to win out there and I could tell they were not going to lose.”
Now leading the WRC, Sutherlin would not say this match was for the conference title.
“Far from it,” she said. “This is only our third [conference] game and we still have Riverton Parke to play. They always give us trouble – I’m not sure why – but we’re going to have to play well to beat them. We’ll just take things one game at a time and see what happens.”