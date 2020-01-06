The Covington girls’ basketball team played Fountain Central in the consolation game of the Bi-County Holiday tournament at Seeger on Saturday and came away with a 62-21 win.
The Trojans pitched a shutout in the first quarter, keeping the Mustangs off the scoreboard the entire period while putting 23 points on it themselves.
Dakota Borman got the first basket for Fountain Central on a lay-up at the 7:17 mark of the second quarter and added a free throw about 90 seconds later, but those would be the only points a tenacious Covington defense would allow her in the game.
The Trojans used a hockey tactic to enable their defense to stay fresh while pressing the Mustangs as they made “line changes” consisting of all five players being substituted about every two minutes throughout the entire contest by five fresh players off the bench.
Travis Brown, the Covington head coach, said he did this for two reasons.
“When we do this, we can be more upbeat and play harder with it being okay to get tired,” he explained. “And that allows us to contest everything.”
It was the Trojan press that bothered the Mustangs in that first quarter, much to the irritation of their head coach, Tom Anderson.
“We practice against that every day and know what to do to handle it,” he said, “but today we were lucky to get the ball across half court and then we’d take it down the side and get trapped for a turnover. That’s not what we practice at all.”
The Mustangs seemed to settle down and do a better job as the second quarter progressed, getting baskets from Larissa Bowers and Gracie Foxworthy along with free throws from Brooke Kirkpatrick, but Covington continued to increase their lead.
Holly Linville netted six points in the period with Lauren O’Neill, Hope Linville and Reese Noble adding to the Trojan total for a halftime score of 36-11.
Fountain Central came out in the third quarter stone cold as they got some good looks at the basket but could get nothing to fall, even from the free throw line, until Kirkpatrick scored on an inbounds lay-up play with 2:25 left.
Those would be the only Mustang points in the period while Covington added nine more with scoring from Briley Peyton, Karsyn Engle and Hope Linville for a 45-13 tally going in to the final period.
The game sped up in the fourth quarter as both teams were substituting freely and hustling up and down the court.
Foxworthy opened the scoring with a free throw for the Mustangs and then Kenzie Richardson made a lay-up for the Trojans only to see it answered by a short jumper from Kirkpatrick.
Covington then went on a 6-0 run getting baskets from Holly and Hope Linville along with O’Neill for a 53-16 lead.
Bowers stopped the run with a basket and then Nola Walls hit two free throws but the Trojans countered with points from Hope Linville, Richardson and Paige Messmore that led to the final score of 62-21.
“I’m not happy at all,” is how Anderson started his post-game comments. “We hurried out there and we don’t practice ‘hurry’.”
He relented somewhat, having kind words for his JV players that he subbed in, saying, “Our JV players did all they could out there. Twelve (Kirkpatrick) and forty (Bowers) are seeing more minutes and Brooke (Kirkpatrick) looks to score when she is out there.”
Two other Mustangs appeared to give it all they could with Foxworthy being a force under the defensive basket and Marley Massey running herself ragged on both ends of the floor, but the depth of the Trojans was too much to overcome.
For Covington, Brown was pleased with the five-and-five swaps, noting that one group accounted for 30 points and the other for 32.
“Not only did the points split evenly,” he said, “but we got to play two different defenses against them.”
Asked if the intensity from his team came from their loss the night before and Brown replied, “No, it was not about the loss, but rather a chance go out, compete and get better. We worked on our sets and saw a lot of good things.”