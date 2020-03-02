The traditional regular season final game for 1A Covington is always Crawfordsville, a solid 3A team that has defeated the Trojans in 12 of the last 15 meetings although the series is 3-3 over the last six contests.
“This is the kind of team you want to play going into the [sectional] tournament,” Adam Ballard, the Covington head coach said. “You want a team that will push you, but you want the win, too.”
The Athenians certainly pushed his squad all night, but the hosts came away with a 75-68 win in overtime.
The first push by the visitors came after the opening tip when they got a lay-up and a trey in the first minute for a 5-0 lead.
Covington responded with a trey by Colton Brown and a lay-up by Caleb Ellmore to tie the game and that first two minutes showed how the game would play out, with one team making a run and then the other responding.
Logan Herzog made consecutive baskets for the Trojans, but they were offset by a pair from the Athenians for a 9-all score.
Brown, Ellmore, Daniel Keller and Logan Pinkerton all scored for Covington in the final four minutes of the quarter, but the Trojans found themselves on the short end of a 19-17 score.
The teams traded treys as the second period opened and then a three-point play by Ellmore was offset by a Crawfordsville three-pointer for a 25-all score with two minutes gone.
The two squads then each swapped a pair of made free throws before a three-pointer from the Athenians put them up 30-27.
The visitors finally stretched their lead to four at 35-31 after another trey, but Covington scored the final three points of the half to trail 35-34.
It took until three minutes into the third quarter before the Trojans were able to wrest the lead back, getting buckets from Ellmore, Pinkerton and Brown for a 40-37 score.
In another three minutes, the lead had gone back over to Crawfordsville at 44-42.
Pinkerton responded with two free throws as he was fouled on a lay-up attempt and then Brown made another trey to put Covington up 47-44.
The Trojans added a free throw and three more baskets, including one off a steal by Alan Karrfalt, against only a lone bucket from the Athenians for a 54-46 lead after three periods.
Two free throws by Pinkerton opened the fourth quarter and gave Covington a double-digit lead, but then the team went cold and Crawfordsville made a run to get back into the game.
In the next five minutes, the Athenians would outscore their hosts 14-4 to tie the game at 60-all with 2:19 left.
Savion Waddell broke the deadlock with a lay-up off a pass from Keller, but the visitors re-tied it with a pair of free throws.
A Pinkerton lay-up, off another assist from Keller, put the Trojans up 64-62 with 35 seconds left and then, six seconds later, Crawfordsville called a timeout.
When they returned to the floor, Covington made sure not to let the visitors find an open three-pointer for the win, but with eight seconds left, the Athenians tied the game 64-64 on a driving lay-up.
After the teams called three straight timeouts, the Trojans got the ball to Pinkerton, but his three-pointer rimmed out and the game went into overtime.
With 45 seconds gone in the extra period, Brown stole the ball and raced down court for a lay-up, a play that Ballard called “huge, because we got the lead in overtime.”
After a Pinkerton free throw, Waddell scored again on a lay-up to put the Trojans up 69-64 with 2:21 left.
“Those baskets by Savion [Waddell] were big and so were the two by Logan [Herzog] in the first quarter,” Ballard stated. “Our bench really helped us tonight.”
Crawfordsville made a pair of free throws for a 69-66 score and then, with 2:17 left, the Trojans began to spread the floor, running the clock down to 1:11 before the visitors fouled Brown who made two free throws to make it 71-66.
The teams traded two points each way in the next few seconds with Covington getting the ball back with 23 seconds left and a 73-68 lead.
A last foul by the visitors sent Keller to the line from where the senior made both shots for a 75-68 final score.
Ballard spoke about the spread offense helping get the victory for his team.
“The last couple of years, we’d just give the ball to Ty [Bever] and let him go,” the coach explained about chewing up the clock, “but this year we have new people trying work for the win. It’s taken us 23 games to get there, but I think we finally figured out how to win like that.”
Looking ahead, Ballard noted that his team has three days to “rest and prepare” for a rematch with Lafayette Central Catholic (19-4) in the sectional opener after having defeated the Knights in December by the score of 66-57.
“You’ve got to play them sooner or later,” Ballard said, “and there’s advantages to playing them now and advantages to playing them later, but it is what it is so we’ll get ready. Hopefully this [win], will have us moving in the right direction going into the tournament.”