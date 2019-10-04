On Attica's final home game of the season, Covington defeated the Ramblers 12-14.
"They played well. They were disciplined. They played physical when they needed to," said Attica head coach Ryan Good of the Ramblers' opponent.
The first half of the first quarter was scoreless, until Covington intercepted a 39-yard pass at the 2-yard line. Junior Trace Hammer would go on to take the ball into the end zone, and the extra point would be made.
The first quarter would end 0-7 Covington.
It was Covington who scored first in the second quarter.
Quarterback Colton Brown scored at the 5:15 mark, and the extra point was make. Covington had the lead with 0-14.
The last seconds of the half were about quick turn around for the Ramblers.
The team hurried to get back onto the line of scrimmage with six seconds left to play. Senior quarterback Eli Kirkpatrick threw to Jordan Davis and a touchdown was made. The team went for the two-point conversion, but it was not successful.
The half ended 6-14.
Attica scored again in the third, with the clock again in the last minute of the quarter. Kirkpatrick make a long throw, again to Britt, to the 5-yard line. In the next play, with 31 seconds on the clock, Kirkpatrick ran the ball in for a TD. Again, the team tried for the extra two points, and, again, they weren't successful.
The score at the end of three quarters was 12-14, and neither team could put any points on the board in the fourth.
With a minute left in the game, Covington intercepted an Attica pass, caught at the 10-yard line. The Trojans ran the clock down and took home the win.
Trojan head coach Travis Brown said of the game, "Our defense played well. We were very disciplined. We played fast and physical.
There were plenty of penalties called in the game, against both teams.
"The flags were our mental mistakes," said Good of his team's errors. "We had too many penalties and too many mental mistakes."
Brown said, "It was a well called game. We just need to keep our composure."