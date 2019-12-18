Basket Bingo will be at the Covington High School Cafeteria.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to start at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
There will be a spaghetti dinner with garlic bread, salad, tea or lemonade.
It's $15 for one bingo card and spaghetti dinner, and $5 for extra card and $5 for extra dinner. Desserts, soda, water for purchase.
Limited space is available. Ticket sales begin Dec 9.
Proceeds go for Covington After Prom.
Tickets may also be purchased in the CHS Office.
More information can be found on the Explore Covington Facebook page or contact Darci Dreher at 217-497-4179.