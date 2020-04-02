The tax statements were mailed April 3.
The Fountain County Courthouse remains closed to the public to help keep our community safe and limit the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. We will have staff in the office to answer calls, according to Fountain County Treasurer Colleen Chambers. No tax payments will be accepted by phone. You can pay your taxes in the following manner:
1) Via USPS Mail – 301 4th Street Covington IN 47932
2) Payment Drop Box located at the front (east side) of the Courthouse. Please put payment in an envelope with your tax coupon. Do not use cash.
3) Pay online at www.fountaincounty.net (go to Treasurer page and click on “Pay online”
or at www.paygov.us. You may also call Pay Gov at 1-866-480-8552 to make a payment. All third-party fees apply and are non-refundable.
4) You may pay by E-Check at either one of the sites listed above.
Taxes are due May 11. No penalty for non-payment will be added until July 10 as per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-05.