The Reach Out Community Van has been discontinued.
Area IV Council on Aging decided the van couldn’t be taken across state lines. “That spelled the end for us,” said Gordon Foster, one of the van group board volunteers. “Now, I guess, (the passengers) are going to have to rely on friends and family for rides.”
The agency and van drivers welcomed Fountain County residents who needed rides for anything from doctors appointments to grocery shopping to visits with friends, Foster said. The trips were for those who needed to go somewhere out of Fountain County. He said there were a few trips to see a movie in Crawfordsville, but most of the trips were to go to Danville, Illinois. The Danville trips were generally doctors appointments or grocery shopping excursions, he said.
The cost for riders was for gas and a donation given to the driver; all the drivers were volunteers.
Foster explained the origins of how Fountain County got the van service.
“Back in the early ‘80s, the late Bob Summers of Hillsboro heard that the Area IV Council on Aging in Lafayette was expanding a program to furnish a means of transportation to smaller towns in Indiana.
“He contacted two of his close friends, the late Gerald Dotson, and Gordon Foster, all of Hillsboro. Together, they contacted the council for information, and within a few months, Bob was notified that a 15-passenger Dodge van was available for pick-up in Lafayette. It was to reside in Hillsboro, but it was to include Hillsboro, Mellott, Newtown, Veedersburg, Wallace, Wingate, and Waynetown.”
He said it was Thelma Furr of Hillsboro who gave the service its name of "Reach Out Community Van". “Thelma also became the president of the van board and was a great asset. Thelma got the support of the town board and got permission to park the van in the bank parking lot.
The group set up “rules” for the new service offered.
“The use was pretty much unlimited to the places it was allowed to go. It even went to Colorado for a ski trip and was gone for several days.”
He said, “The first van was full (with passengers).”
“After roughly 10 years, this van was replaced by another 15-passenger van with a turtle top so you could stand fairly upright inside. It was becoming more and more difficult to get board members and the other towns that the van was to serve really never got involved, so it became known as the Hillsboro Reach Out Community van.”
He said the use of the van was declining, as well.
“Fast forward to 2012 when it was replaced by the current van. This new van had about the same seating capacity, but was more like the white school bus from Fountain Central that is seen in town quite often. This van came with a wheelchair lift, as well, and was much larger. However, this van had a gasoline engine and got very poor gas mileage, making it to expensive for the people that wanted to use it.”
With the newest van, Foster said, “The expenses got unbelievable.”
One major issues Foster said was that INDOT pointed out the van made the group look like it ran a limousine service. Another issue followed.
“The end was in site when it was mandated by the Department of Transportation, (INDOT), which said we were no longer allowed to cross any
state lines. It also involved so much more driver training that it was almost impossible to find drivers that were willing to do the training. It was also more difficult to get people to be on the board.”
Recently, the group got final world from the Council on Aging the van needed to stop, Foster said, and the keys were turned over.
“The Boy Scouts and a couple of churches were the only users and it would sit for weeks at a time. Finally, in September of this year, the board was notified that the service would end effective on the day we were informed.”
There were many who were involved through the years.
“The current board wishes to thank everyone that served in anyway for the 30 years we were given the use of this valuable tool for the aged.
“The current acting president, Pam Glascock, does not want to leave out anyone, so her thanks go to Sherry Foster, secretary, Diane Cutts, treasurer, Nina Nixon, transportation director, and any current or past board members that served over the life of the ‘Reach Out Community Van’ and to the Area IV Council On Aging,” he said.