The EMS service at Ascension St. Vincent located in Williamsport provides Warren and Fountain county residents with advanced life support response for 911 calls, as well as interfacility patient transfers. Recently, the EMS purchased two life saving devices that provides automated chest compressions during CPR. The devices are known as ‘auto pulses’ and are manufactured by Zoll Medical Corporation, according to a news release. The new equipment provides patients in cardiac arrest with continuous uninterrupted chest compressions which is a key factor to improving the outcome for patients being transported to the hospital. The advanced equipment allows EMS personnel to focus on other tasks related to providing emergent care to patients. Without this device, performing high quality CPR in the back of a rapidly moving ambulance had safety risks to the EMS crew and patient during transport. This type of technology is not provided everywhere so Warren and Fountain County are fortunate to have this device.
County's EMS service gets new equipment
Wendy Davis
