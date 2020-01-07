The Iroquois County Board Health Committee didn’t have a quorum at Tuesday’s meeting, so it forwarded their claims to the tax committee for recommendation to the full board.
Because there wasn’t a quorum no decisions could be made, but reports were given.
Eric Ceci gave the Iroquois County Public Health Department report for an absent administrator Dee Schippert.
He gave the stats for all the ICPHD programs for 2019, as well as the stats for December.
He pointed out that there weren’t a lot of food inspections done in the month, but plenty of permits were issued with food establishments needing renewals for the year.
Committeeman Roger Bard asked Ceci about the sewer system installed by the Tammens for their proposed microbrewery.
Ceci confirmed that, as far as he knew, “that was all hammered out”, as the family needed a separate sewer system to handle the waste that would be created from the brewing. “That would kill a normal private sewer system. They needed something special.” He said he didn’t know the specifics but the director of environmental health Ryan Wheeler worked with them and he checked in with people at the state department of health to get what was best for them and one that would last.
Ceci also pointed out that the program directors will give presentations to the committee each month. Next month it will be the director of senior services.
There were a few outbreaks of norovirus, which is common, but those have been closed. He reminded the importance of washing hands to keep safer and the health department is still offering flu shots.
He said there were 33 inspections of waste hauling truck inspections. He said the trucks are licensed for a calendar year. As trucks are added to fleets others may need to be done through the year but “December, they got them all done.”
The annual safety and quality training was completed for the health department staff Dec. 23.
Animal control administrator Hany Youssef gave his report.
In December animal control picked up two dogs, and there’s just one at the facility currently. He said this is good because there’s typically 7-10.
Animal control is working with a new shelter, as well, and representatives from this facility will come to Iroquois County to pick animals up rather than an Iroquois County warden going there.
The county has had its first cat case, a cat was hit by a car.
There’s not expected to be many cat cases. “It’s very hard to catch a cat, especially one that’s injured.”
He said there haven’t been any objections from people who have needed to get cats registered. “So far, everything is fine.”