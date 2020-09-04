The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities.
Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.
The America’s Farmers programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010.
Williamsport, IN (August 31, 2020) – Local farmer, Candace Hunter, recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Warren County Community Foundation.
Warren County Community Foundation will use the gift to add to the WCCF Board Alumni Fund. This fund gives an annual payout to a local organization as voted on by the former WCCF board members. This fund is one way former board members stay in touch with the Foundation and keep informed as to what the Community Foundation is doing in the community on an annual basis.
“ We would like to thank Candace Hunter for directing this gift from American’s Farmers Grow Communities sponsored by Bayer to the Foundation. We are excited to grow the WCCF Board Alumni Fund. Each year, great projects or organizations receive a surprise donation based on the alumni board members suggestions. The last gift went to the Warren County Youth Council. Their most recent project was the WACY Fun Warren County Game Park. We look forward to being able to give the next gift,” siad Michele Stucky, Warren County Community Foundation Director.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program will kick off on August 1, 2020, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
About America’s Farmers
America’s Farmers, sponsored by Bayer Fund, is focused on strengthening rural America through three community outreach programs that partner with farmers to make an impact in communities where farmers live and work. The programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010 and include:
America’s Farmers Grow Communities supports rural communities by allowing farmers the opportunity to direct a $2,500 donation to their favorite local nonprofit organization.
America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education supports rural education by providing $15,000 merit-based grants to enhance STEM education.
America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders supports students pursuing ag-related studies by offering $1,500 scholarships towards higher education.
To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com.
About Bayer Fund
Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.