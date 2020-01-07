The Iroquois County Board Tax/Zoning Committee had its January meeting Tuesday morning.
County clerk Lisa Fancher gave her report.
She said all the levies from the governing bodies have been received, as they were due the last Tuesday of December. There are about 144 taxing districts in Iroquois County, she said. Her staff is working on entering in all the levy information.
The annual process of statements of economic interests has begun, she said. “That starts with sending letters to all the units of government requesting their lists of people who are required to file.” Then that data will need to be entered.
Other than that, she said, it’s other beginning of the year stuff that is getting started.
She told the board all the polling places have been surveyed for their ADA compliance. There was enough money in the clerk’s funds at the end of the FY19 budget to get a few items ordered relating to the polling places’ compliance.
She said there will probably be a few places which will need to be changed, but the state is offering a two-year extension to counties in finding a replacement building for a polling place.
Treasurer Kurt Albers said there were a few people who prepaid their taxes before the end of the year. He said people can pay up to 80 percent of what their property tax was the previous year. “That way if it goes down we don’t have to issue any refunds.” He said people are known to do this to take advantage of not having to worry about changing tax laws for the upcoming year.
Mobile home lein letter had been sent out, and there has been a few of those who responded with payment, he said.
Finally, the committee approved the claims submitted to it and to the health committee, as the health committee didn’t have a quorum to approve its own.