As the county’s election administrator, the county clerks are committed to providing a safe and secure election. Registered voters who feel comfortable being in public, may vote in person, said Warren County Clerk Michelle Hetrick. However, any registered voter may vote by absentee for the June 2nd primary election by requesting an absentee ballot. If you would like to request an absentee-by-mail application, please contact your county clerk’s office or visit the Secretary of State’s Web site, https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.
In person early voting is available beginning May 26th. Clerks will comply with all CDC recommendations and guidelines to minimize public health risks while providing in person voting or for those working as election workers. The Secretary of State’s office has been working to procure personal protection equipment (PPE) for all counties including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies for the voting equipment.
Again, voting absentee doesn’t require an excuse this primary election and is available for all registered voters.
Warren County voters please contact the Clerk’s Office at 765-762-3510 to request an Absentee-by-mail application. Applications must be received by the Clerk’s office by May 21st
Early in person voting will be available at the Warren County Courthouse from Tuesday, May 26 to noon June 1, 2020. We will be open on Saturday, May 30th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for early in person voting.