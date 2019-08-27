The construction of the Warren County Recycling Center is progressing according to updates from Jenny Hobaugh, director of the facility, given during the Warren County Commissioners meeting, Aug. 26.
Hobaugh made a request for an additional $25,000 appropriations. to cover the purchase of a garage door opener system for new center’s bays, Hobaugh said the legal advertising for the appropriation needs to be submitted for the Sept. 16 meeting. Commissioner president Bryan Jordan asked about a budget item that had changed from the 2019 budget, the PERF was at three percent and jumped to 11 percent, Hobaugh explained the change came after researching what the most effective figure would be to take good care of someone’s family leave.
The commissioners had a hearing about vacating segments of roads in Independence and Marshfield. The commissioners were willing to consider the easement requests but made the ordinance change pending an official surveying of boundaries, as advised county commissioner attorney Jud Barce.
Final item was approving the holiday meeting schedule for the Warren Countyn Commissioner Board for 2020, following the prescribed adjustment of the state calendar.