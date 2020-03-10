Sixth-graders at the Southeast Fountain Elementary School are the proud recipients of a $1,500 grant from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation.
According to Krista Witsman, 6th grade teacher, “For the past 20 years we have taken our 6th grade students on an end of the year field trip to Chicago. This year, we are taking them to Medieval Times and Legoland! The 6th grade class consists of 75 outstanding students. Many of them have never been outside of Fountain County. This will be a great opportunity for them to learn outside the traditional classroom.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “The annual 6th grade field trip to Chicago has been a tradition for two decades at the Elementary School. It’s a pleasure for the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation to support this worthwhile project.”
Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, founded in 1999, seeks to better the Southeast Fountain area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.