The Fountain County Sheriff’s Department is the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Western Indiana Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation.
Grant monies will be used to support the Department’s National Night Out event, to be later this year at the Fountain County Fairgrounds. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderieWestern Indiana Community Foundation, founded in 1999, seeks to better the Fountain County area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.