(Wallace, IN) The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department is the proud recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation.
According to Dana Harvey, President of JTVFD, “We are going to use the $3,000 to purchase a light weight thermal fire retardant suit, gloves, boots, helmet and other accessories for one firefighter. The grant is greatly appreciated.”
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “The Jackson township Volunteer Fire Department has an outstanding reputation and record of service to the community. It’s a pleasure for the Southeast Fountain Community Foundation to support this worthwhile project.”
Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, founded in 1999, seeks to better the Southeast Fountain area by connecting people who care with causes that matter by making grants to non-profit organizations and awarding college scholarships to high school graduates.